Yamaha has “positive, very respectful” relationship with Toprak Razgatlioglu

Yamaha managing director Paolo Pavesio says the brand still has “a positive, very respectful relationship” with Toprak Razgatlioglu amid his links to a MotoGP move.

Double World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu rode a factory Yamaha for four seasons, winning his first title with the brand in 2021.

The Turkish rider tested a Yamaha MotoGP bike on several occasions during his time with the brand with a view to a potential move to grand prix racing.

He was openly unhappy with the treatment he felt he received during those tests, but has kept the door open to a MotoGP step with Yamaha in recent weeks.

Pramac has a spare seat currently for 2026 with Jack Miller only on a one-year deal, while there have also been rumours of Honda interest in Razgatlioglu.

Pavesio says Yamaha maintains a good relationship with Razgatlioglu when asked about this in the context of the Turkish rider coming to MotoGP, but declined to say much more.

“The relationship with Toprak has been built from four years working together, which brought us a world championship,” he told MotoGP’s Gear Up programme.

“This remains one of my personal highlights as well.

“He’s still today the most victorious Yamaha Superbike rider ever. And it’s a positive, very respectful relationship, which will keep going.”

Though Yamaha is one of the key players in a rider market that isn’t expected to generate many major shake-ups, Pavesio added that it was too soon to be thinking about its 2026 line-up.

“I think it’s a bit early now to start talking about riders or riders for 2026,” he said.

“We’re happy with our line-up, we’re very happy to welcome back Miguel [Oliveira].

“It’s been a very difficult for him and we’re happy he’s fit, he has recovered.

“Being back on a MotoGP bike having lost almost nine weeks is not going to be easy, but let’s concentrate on the guys who have been racing with us this year and we’re fully focused to give them the best bike.”