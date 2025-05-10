Francesco Bagnaia: “Zero warning” before Le Mans Sprint crash - “slower, less lean angle…”

Lack of front-end feeling bites Francesco Bagnaia in the Le Mans MotoGP Sprint.

Francesco Bagnaia crash, 2025 French MotoGP Sprint
Francesco Bagnaia crash, 2025 French MotoGP Sprint

Francesco Bagnaia’s hopes of building momentum in the 2025 MotoGP title race suffered a further blow during Saturday’s Sprint at Le Mans.

Unable to challenge new team-mate Marc Marquez for raw pace so far this year, Bagnaia had at least avoided the race crashes that blighted last year’s doomed title defence against Jorge Martin.

Until Saturday’s Le Mans Sprint, that is.

The Italian, who arrived in France resigned to the fact that he won’t be able to resurrect last year’s GP24 feeling on the revised GP25, made his first major race mistake of the season when he lost the front into the Dunlop chicane on lap 2.

Bagnaia, fourth at the time, walked away with his head in his hands while Gigi Dall’Igna expressed similar disappointment in the Ducati pit box.

The fall also ended Bagnaia's perfect run of points in the previous ten races and left him 29 points behind Alex Marquez and 31 from Marc Marquez.

While Bagnaia continues to struggle with front feeling in the Sprint, rejecting a new fuel tank, Marc's Saturday domination continued with a perfect sixth win of the season.

“This morning, FP2 was super good. I was feeling great and ready for the qualifying. Then qualifying I did a mess,” Bagnaia told MotoGP.com. “Unluckily I'm not fast with the soft front tyre, I'm struggling to push like I want and I know that other riders are stronger than me with the soft front. But sixth place is not that bad in this track.”

Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 French MotoGP Sprint
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 French MotoGP Sprint

“My feeling with the front is not there”

While there was ‘zero’ warning, the type of fall would not have come as a surprise for Bagnaia, who has been struggling for front feeling on the GP25 since pre-season testing.

“No, zero [warning]. I was a bit slower, with less lean angle, but I still lost the front,” he explained. “When you don't feel the front, you can crash like this without being able to predict what the front is doing.”

“Unluckily, from the start of the season, my feeling with the front is not there,” Bagnaia continued. “And crashes like this can happen. So we just need to solve the problem and try to look forward to understand the situation.”

Bagnaia - who has usually felt better with the standard fuel tank on Sundays – now hopes to deliver on his top two potential in the grand prix.

“I think that if I can survive the first two laps, Corner 3, I can have a possibility!” he said. “I feel good with the bike, apart from the front, but I think that we can fight for the top two.

“Today the pace was there. Tomorrow the pace will be there, even with the double the distance I can be stronger. So I will try to close the gap and try to do another step, because I really need to fix something from the front.”

VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio has also struggled for front-end feeling from his factory-spec GP25 at Le Mans, but salvaged seventh from just 17th on the grid in the Sprint.

The last time Bagnaia crashed in a Sprint race was during the penultimate 2024 round at Sepang, a moment that handed Martin a crucial advantage in the title battle.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 French MotoGP Sprint
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 French MotoGP Sprint


 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR Results
12m ago
2025 North West 200, Saturday Races Results
Dean Harrison, 2025 North West 200.
MotoGP News
24m ago
Francesco Bagnaia: “Zero warning” before Le Mans Sprint crash - “slower, less lean angle…”
Francesco Bagnaia crash, 2025 French MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
28m ago
‘Strangest crash ever’ for KTM’s Brad Binder in French MotoGP sprint
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
54m ago
Why Jerez MotoGP crash proved crucial in Marc Marquez’s Le Mans sprint win
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 French MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli “totally different” to teenage Max Verstappen’s rise
Andrea Kimi Antonelli

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Alex Marquez “closer to Marc than we expected” in Le Mans MotoGP Sprint
Alex Marquez, 2025 French MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
1h ago
How the Marquez brothers “helped” a MotoGP rookie to a first podium
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo sees French MotoGP sprint ‘disappointment’ as ‘a good thing’
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
Le Mans News
2h ago
Spa WEC: Alpine grabs lead from Ferrari before halfway mark
#36 Alpine
F1 News
3h ago
‘The next Max’ Verstappen pointed out, he might “wind up” Lando Norris
Max Verstappen