“When Honda has a winning bike, winning riders will want to get on it”

Alberto Puig vows that Honda's MotoGP bike will become coveted by top riders

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Honda insist that “winning riders” will soon covet their MotoGP bike.

The unexpected situation surrounding Jorge Martin’s reported desire to quit Aprilia in 2026 has put Honda in the focus.

The factory Honda seat is Martin’s preference for a surprise move that nobody saw coming, according to Sky Italia.

The once-mighty Japanese manufacturer has been struggling for several years to recapture the glory days of Marc Marquez’s pomp.

But their progress in the earliest rounds of 2025 has hinted at bigger things to come.

Honda insist "winning riders" will want to join

Alberto Puig
Alberto Puig

Team boss Alberto Puig told El Periodico that the team’s rise back to the top is “not a dream”.

He said before the French MotoGP: “We are coming back, we are improving.

“We have created a department in Italy with European technicians, Honda Japan has been restructured.

“The relationship between the factory, Europe and the circuit is fluid and we are working hard to have a competitive, winning bike again.

“Let no one forget that we are Honda and Honda will return. As Yamaha will return.

“And, when Honda comes back, when Honda has a winning bike, the winning riders will want to get on it and we will want to hire them.

“We would like it to be now, but everything takes time. How much? I don't know, but we're coming back, yes.”

After Puig’s declaration, the French MotoGP was brilliantly won by LCR satellite rider Johann Zarco.

It was a major statement and a reward for the manufacturer’s clear progress this season.

Zarco is sixth in the MotoGP standings overall, the top non-Ducati rider.

Zarco and current incumbent Luca Marini both insist they are talking to Honda about a factory contract for 2026.

But the shock news from Aprilia’s garage regarding Martin’s future has thrown the entire rider market into doubt.

There are a handful of vacant bikes in the 2026 MotoGP rider line-up including Honda’s factory seat.

Martin, if he follows through with the claim that he will quit Aprilia, would be the prized asset on the market, as the reigning MotoGP champion.

That will give Honda a headache about whether they are able to acquire his services - and whether they want to sign him up instead of their alternate options: Zarco, Marini and reportedly also Toprak Razgatlioglu.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK Results
55m ago
2025 Czech WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK
1h ago
2025 Czech WorldSBK: Superpole Race LIVE UPDATES
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Ferrari plan to “risk” strategy for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at Imola
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Starting grid for F1 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix today: How the race will begin
Top 3 at Imola
MotoGP News
1h ago
“When Honda has a winning bike, winning riders will want to get on it”
Jorge Martin

More News

IndyCar Results
1h ago
2025 Indy 500 qualifying results (Saturday): Colton Herta in a huge crash
Colton Herta
F1 News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix today: Live stream for free
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK News
2h ago
Jonathan Rea scores first points of 2025 at Czech WorldSBK: “It’s a start…”
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
RR News
2h ago
Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness ‘wouldn’t be #1 if I didn’t deserve it’
John McGuinness, Honda Racing, 2025 North West 200
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Czech WorldSBK: Warm Up Results
Yari Montella, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.