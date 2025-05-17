Aprilia hint at Jorge Martin racing comeback amid quit fears

Aprilia have hinted at when Jorge Martin will next race in MotoGP.

The reigning champion is sidelined again by injury, this time 11 fractured ribs and a damaged lung.

His crash at the Qatar MotoGP came in his first Sunday race for Aprilia, since winning the title with Ducati, because he missed the early rounds with separate injuries caused in testing.

"He is in the phase where he is waiting to get the okay from the doctors to return to intense training,” Aprilia Racing Head of Communications, Antonio Boselli told Sky Sports Italia at the French MotoGP, before news of Martin's possible exit at the end of the year.

“That will be the moment when we will understand when we can start again.

“But the goal is to be able to return before the summer break."

The summer break begins after the Czech MotoGP, on July 20. The season resumes in Austria on 15 August.

That deadline gives Martin six more rounds to be fit enough to race, before the break.

Silverstone, Aragon, Mugello, Assen, the Sachsenring and Brno are the next rounds before the summer break.

Will Jorge Martin quit Aprilia?

But Martin’s return to the track now comes amid concerns about his future.

An unexpected report that Martin plans to quit Aprilia in 2026, due to an escape clause in his contract, rocked the entire sport this week.

However, it did mention that Martin would give Aprilia six races (after his return) to convince him to stay.

But it hasn’t stopped the earliest claims about Martin’s preferred move for next year.

The 2026 MotoGP rider line-up has some vacant bikes but Martin’s decision will now be at the heart of a domino effect.

There will likely be more wrangling behind the scenes between Martin and Aprilia before he even races again due to his injury.