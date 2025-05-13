Gigi Dall’Igna: “We must work together to return a smile to Pecco Bagnaia's face”

Ducati went into the French MotoGP weekend as heavy favourites to surpass Honda’s 1997-1998 streak of 22 wins.

But Sunday’s chaos put that ambition on ice, with the best-placed Desmosedici of Marc Marquez crossing the line in second, nearly 20 seconds adrift of a shock home win by LCR Honda's Johann Zarco.

Ducati Corse General Manager Gigi Dall’Igna reflected on the turbulent race in his latest LinkedIn post, describing it as “utterly crazy and punctuated by constant ups and downs with uncertain weather, bike changes and crashes, especially in the first part. One of those races that should simply be watched rather than commented on.”

Despite Ducati's win streak being dashed with a first defeat in over a year, Dall’Igna was quick to congratulate Zarco, a rider whose career he revived with a satellite seat after splitting from KTM:

“…If one makes the most of an impeccable ride in wet conditions to secure a [surprise] but most certainly well-deserved win: heartfelt congratulations Johann!”

Zarco, Marquez, Aldeguer, 2025 French MotoGP

Turning to his factory riders, Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia, Dall’Igna applauded the Spaniard’s decision to settle for second rather than trying to hunt down the flying Zarco.

“I consider Marc's performance an excellent race, conducted without taking unnecessary risks, a very difficult challenge managed like a champion, rewarded with precious points after his direct rivals crashed.

“It was a most favourable Sunday for him: nothing further could have been done, not only considering the race’s constantly changing conditions but also because of the skill of the eventual winner, who on Sunday made the difference.”

Bagnaia crash, 2025 French MotoGP

Ducati admit 'great disappointment' for Pecco Bagnaia

But there was ‘great disappointment’ on the other side of the garage. Bagnaia continued to struggle for front-end feeling, suffering his first DNF of the season by crashing in the Sprint.

The Italian made the right tactical decision to stay on wet tyres ahead of the grand prix restart, while Marquez and others pitted for dry bikes. However, it counted for nothing when he was taken out by former team-mate Enea Bastianini at the first chicane.

Bagnaia remounted to finish 16th.

“For Pecco, a great disappointment, even more so considering the chosen strategy [starting on wets] that would certainly have seen him amongst the leaders, were it not for the unfortunate crash caused by a mistake that was not his own.

“A weekend that had started with great promise on Friday, but then inexorably turned negative. Fact remains that we must all pitch our efforts together to resolve this situation and return a smile to Pecco's face.”

Finally, Dall’Igna highlighted a breakthrough weekend for Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer, who took his first MotoGP rostrums with third in both French races.

“I close on a high note by celebrating Aldeguer's splendid race and his first podium in the premier class after the same result obtained in Saturday's Sprint: may this be the start of a long series for a rookie in whom we firmly believe. Race after race he surprises us with wonderful emotions.”

Marc Marquez heads to the next round in Silverstone with a 22 point lead over younger brother Alex Marquez, who crashed in the grand prix, and a 51 point advantage over Bagnaia.