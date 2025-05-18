Gigi Dall’Igna shares unseen Marc Marquez “telemetry” trait

Gigi Dall’Igna has shared a behind-the-scenes skill which Marc Marquez is demonstrating to great effect.

Marquez has taken the 2025 MotoGP season by storm since switching from Gresini’s year-old Ducati to the factory team’s latest version.

He tops the MotoGP standings with a 22-point advantage above brother Alex Marquez.

But it is his work away from prying eyes, inside the garage, rather than his sublime riding style, which Dall’Igna calls out for praise.

Gigi Dall'Igna: Marc Marquez 'very precise' in a key area

"I think he is very precise in the indications he gives,” the Ducati Corse General Manager told DAZN.

"Then there are the technicians, who have to listen to the rider’s comments and try to see them reflected in the telemetry.

“Because we are engineers and we have to value numbers and not words.

"For us, it's important to get an understanding of what the rider is telling us while looking at the telemetry.

“Only in this way can we take a step forward.

"I'm very happy to be working with Marc. He is a rider who, apart from being an extremely fast rider, uses all the material he has well.

“He suffered two crashes, in my opinion, more due to lack of lucidity than due to riding errors per se.

"That's why I think we can count on him to try to achieve important goals.

“We are working to be able to achieve the same as with Pecco.”

Without Marquez’s costly crashes in Texas and Jerez, his 22-point lead might be worth a far greater amount.

Last weekend at the French MotoGP, he won the sprint and finished second in the grand prix.

But teammate Pecco Bagnaia is enduring a much more difficult time with the GP25.

A lack of front end feeling has plagued Bagnaia all season.

He went point-less in Le Mans and now trails Marquez by 55 points.

Bagnaia will, at least, have access to Marquez’s data from within the factory Ducati garage.

But putting it into practice has so far caused Bagnaia untold problems.