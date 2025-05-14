One rookie experiences “most complicated” race of first MotoGP season in France

Ai Ogura finishes 10th in first we MotoGP race

Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Trackhouse Racing Aprilia rookie Ai Ogura says his first experience of a wet race in MotoGP at the French Grand Prix was “complicated” but “quite fun”.

Last weekend’s French GP at Le Mans was the second time this season that Ai Ogura has been faced with a wet race situation.

At the Americas GP earlier this season, he was one of three riders to choose slick tyres for a start that would ultimately be aborted as those one wets headed off track before the warm-up lap for their dry bikes.

At Le Mans, Ogura navigated his way through his first flag-to-flag contest, in which he served two long lap penalties for changing bikes before the warm-up lap, and the came through pitlane again for a bike swap to wet tyres.

Ai Ogura had difficulties in French MotoGP

Ogura says he just copied those around him, rather than trying to work the strategy to his favour as he did at COTA, and is grateful for the extra experience on wet rubber as he finished 10th.

“The race was quite fun. It was one of the most complicated races this season so far,” he told MotoGP’s official website.

“I was just swapping the bike to the conditions, I was just following what other riders were doing in front of me.

“I think it was a nice experience. For more than half of the race I could ride with the wet tyres.

“So, the experience with the wet tyres is what exactly I needed. I think for today it was quite ok and another experience, so it’s nice.”

Top rookie honours at Le Mans went to Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer, who followed Ogura’s approach in copying what those with more experience around him did.

Despite also having to serve two long lap penalties, Aldeguer ultimately navigated his way through the conditions to score a first grand prix podium in the premier class.

He also breached the podium in the sprint, becoming the first rookie this year to stand on the rostrum in both types of races.

LCR Honda rookie Somkiat Chantra did not participate in the French GP as he continued to rest following arm pump surgery after the Spanish GP.

Aldeguer currently leads the rookie of the year battle in eighth in the standings on 48 points, with Ogura five points further back in 10th.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
11m ago
Balaton Park reveal first images of track improvements for Hungarian MotoGP
Balaton Park
F1 News
19m ago
FIA reduces penalty as changes to F1 swearing rules announced
Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
41m ago
One rookie experiences “most complicated” race of first MotoGP season in France
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Honda development set for Aleix Espargaro boost at Silverstone
Aleix Espargaro
WSBK News
2h ago
Yamaha’s Andrea Locatelli is honest about his future amid links to BMW
Andrea Locatelli

More News

WSBK News
2h ago
Czech World Superbike round cements home until 2030
Most World Superbikes, 2024
MotoGP News
3h ago
Yamaha ‘trying to learn from both’ MotoGP engine projects
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
F1 News
3h ago
‘Desperate’ Lando Norris urged to change approach against Max Verstappen
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen battle
F1 News
4h ago
Adrian Newey spots innovation opportunities in ‘scary’ F1 2026 rules
The FIA's F1 2026 car concept render
MotoGP News
4h ago
“Delicate situation with Ducati management” in Marc Marquez-Pecco Bagnaia garage
Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia