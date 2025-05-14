One rookie experiences “most complicated” race of first MotoGP season in France

Trackhouse Racing Aprilia rookie Ai Ogura says his first experience of a wet race in MotoGP at the French Grand Prix was “complicated” but “quite fun”.

Last weekend’s French GP at Le Mans was the second time this season that Ai Ogura has been faced with a wet race situation.

At the Americas GP earlier this season, he was one of three riders to choose slick tyres for a start that would ultimately be aborted as those one wets headed off track before the warm-up lap for their dry bikes.

At Le Mans, Ogura navigated his way through his first flag-to-flag contest, in which he served two long lap penalties for changing bikes before the warm-up lap, and the came through pitlane again for a bike swap to wet tyres.

Ai Ogura had difficulties in French MotoGP

Ogura says he just copied those around him, rather than trying to work the strategy to his favour as he did at COTA, and is grateful for the extra experience on wet rubber as he finished 10th.

“The race was quite fun. It was one of the most complicated races this season so far,” he told MotoGP’s official website.

“I was just swapping the bike to the conditions, I was just following what other riders were doing in front of me.

“I think it was a nice experience. For more than half of the race I could ride with the wet tyres.

“So, the experience with the wet tyres is what exactly I needed. I think for today it was quite ok and another experience, so it’s nice.”

Top rookie honours at Le Mans went to Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer, who followed Ogura’s approach in copying what those with more experience around him did.

Despite also having to serve two long lap penalties, Aldeguer ultimately navigated his way through the conditions to score a first grand prix podium in the premier class.

He also breached the podium in the sprint, becoming the first rookie this year to stand on the rostrum in both types of races.

LCR Honda rookie Somkiat Chantra did not participate in the French GP as he continued to rest following arm pump surgery after the Spanish GP.

Aldeguer currently leads the rookie of the year battle in eighth in the standings on 48 points, with Ogura five points further back in 10th.