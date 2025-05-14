Yamaha ‘trying to learn from both’ MotoGP engine projects

Yamaha evaluates latest MotoGP upgrades

Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Yamaha boss Massimo Meregalli says the Japanese brand is “trying to learn from both” of its MotoGP engine projects to improves its results in 2025.

After two difficult years where it fell off the front of the grid, Yamaha has enjoyed an upturn in results in 2025.

Fabio Quartararo has scored two pole positions from the first six rounds and ended Yamaha’s two-year podium drought with a ride to second at the Spanish Grand Prix.

It comes as Yamaha is concurrently developing its current bike while also working on its first V4 prototype, which it could race in 2026 ahead of the 2027 850cc regulation change.

Yamaha work on two engine projects

Despite the work being had on its V4, Yamaha brought an updated version of its inline four-cylinder engine to last weekend’s French Grand Prix.

Meregalli says the work Yamaha is doing “is a double job” but hopes both engine programmes can benefit each other.

“This new engine specification is just slightly more powerful without any negative points because driveability is much more important than the power,” he told TNT Sport at the French GP, after Quartararo qualified on pole.

“And the feeling all the riders had in Jerez was positive.

“We also expected the same from the data. And we were able to seal this new engine specification for all the riders.

“It’s another small update, as we keep improving the bike, with the electronics.

“We will have a test in Misano where we will evaluate some new components.

“It’s a double job because we are developing this current bike but also the other one.

“So, we’re trying to learn form both. It’s an incredible effort that we are all putting in together.

“It’s rewarding, because now we can start seeing results and it’s great.”

Yamaha is locked in a tight battle for second in the constructors’ standings right now with Honda, KTM and Aprilia.

Honda sits second right now following Johann Zarco’s victory in the wet French GP, which puts the Japanese marque on 85 points.

Yamaha is fourth on 72, with KTM only four points ahead in third, while Aprilia sits bottom on 65 points.

After just six rounds, Yamaha is only 52 points down on what it scored for the entirety of the 2024 campaign.

Honda has already exceeded its 2024 season total by 10.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
11m ago
Balaton Park reveal first images of track improvements for Hungarian MotoGP
Balaton Park
F1 News
19m ago
FIA reduces penalty as changes to F1 swearing rules announced
Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
40m ago
One rookie experiences “most complicated” race of first MotoGP season in France
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Honda development set for Aleix Espargaro boost at Silverstone
Aleix Espargaro
WSBK News
2h ago
Yamaha’s Andrea Locatelli is honest about his future amid links to BMW
Andrea Locatelli

More News

WSBK News
2h ago
Czech World Superbike round cements home until 2030
Most World Superbikes, 2024
MotoGP News
3h ago
Yamaha ‘trying to learn from both’ MotoGP engine projects
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
F1 News
3h ago
‘Desperate’ Lando Norris urged to change approach against Max Verstappen
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen battle
F1 News
4h ago
Adrian Newey spots innovation opportunities in ‘scary’ F1 2026 rules
The FIA's F1 2026 car concept render
MotoGP News
4h ago
“Delicate situation with Ducati management” in Marc Marquez-Pecco Bagnaia garage
Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia