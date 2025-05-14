Yamaha ‘trying to learn from both’ MotoGP engine projects

Yamaha boss Massimo Meregalli says the Japanese brand is “trying to learn from both” of its MotoGP engine projects to improves its results in 2025.

After two difficult years where it fell off the front of the grid, Yamaha has enjoyed an upturn in results in 2025.

Fabio Quartararo has scored two pole positions from the first six rounds and ended Yamaha’s two-year podium drought with a ride to second at the Spanish Grand Prix.

It comes as Yamaha is concurrently developing its current bike while also working on its first V4 prototype, which it could race in 2026 ahead of the 2027 850cc regulation change.

Yamaha work on two engine projects

Despite the work being had on its V4, Yamaha brought an updated version of its inline four-cylinder engine to last weekend’s French Grand Prix.

Meregalli says the work Yamaha is doing “is a double job” but hopes both engine programmes can benefit each other.

“This new engine specification is just slightly more powerful without any negative points because driveability is much more important than the power,” he told TNT Sport at the French GP, after Quartararo qualified on pole.

“And the feeling all the riders had in Jerez was positive.

“We also expected the same from the data. And we were able to seal this new engine specification for all the riders.

“It’s another small update, as we keep improving the bike, with the electronics.

“We will have a test in Misano where we will evaluate some new components.

“It’s a double job because we are developing this current bike but also the other one.

“So, we’re trying to learn form both. It’s an incredible effort that we are all putting in together.

“It’s rewarding, because now we can start seeing results and it’s great.”

Yamaha is locked in a tight battle for second in the constructors’ standings right now with Honda, KTM and Aprilia.

Honda sits second right now following Johann Zarco’s victory in the wet French GP, which puts the Japanese marque on 85 points.

Yamaha is fourth on 72, with KTM only four points ahead in third, while Aprilia sits bottom on 65 points.

After just six rounds, Yamaha is only 52 points down on what it scored for the entirety of the 2024 campaign.

Honda has already exceeded its 2024 season total by 10.