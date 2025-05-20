Jack Miller “received an offer” to exit Pramac Yamaha in 2026

Jack Miller has reportedly received an offer to leave Pramac Yamaha next year.

The veteran Australian rider has impressed in the early 2025 MotoGP rounds with his new manufacturer.

However, Jack Miller is only on a one-year contract which expires at the end of this year so, once again, his next step is up for debate.

He has supposedly been handed a proposal from outside of MotoGP.

Will Jack Miller leave MotoGP in 2026?

Miller has "received an offer" to join Honda in their World Superbike Championship project, it is reported by Speedweek.

Honda currently have Iker Lecuona and Xavier Vierge in their WorldSBK team.

But they have made a tantalising move to bring Miller into the fold in 2026.

However, Miller’s priority would inevitably be to remain in MotoGP.

But Pramac Yamaha are impressed with Miller’s start to life inside their garage since he joined from KTM.

When Miller lost his KTM factory seat to Pedro Acosta, it seemed his stay in the premier class was over until Pramac - who were swapping Ducati for Yamaha - came to rescue him.

Miller has repaid their faith with a P5 finish at the Circuit of the Americas which was a reminder of his talent.

But Miller has scored zero points in his last six races, and has his lowest tally of points since 2016.

But those stats don’t tell the full story because Miller’s experience and his help in developing the project has benefitted Yamaha as a whole.

Factory rider Fabio Quartararo shone last time out at Le Mans in a welcome boost for Yamaha.

Pramac have made it clear that they are in no rush to change Miller or teammate Miguel Oliveira for 2026.

Miller remains without a signed deal for next year - but, supposedly, he now has a Plan B awaiting him in the WorldSBK paddock.