Marc Marquez “mental hurdle” breakthrough as Silverstone looms

A “mental hurdle” has been breached by Marc Marquez as MotoGP descends on Silverstone, it has been claimed.

Factory Ducati star Marquez lost a huge haul of points at Jerez when he fell from the grand prix, his second costly crash of 2025.

But he responded by winning the sprint at Le Mans, and finishing runner-up in the grand prix, with title rivals Alex Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia behind him.

The psychological benefit to Marquez could be demonstrated this weekend at the British MotoGP at Silverstone.

Marc Marquez to dominate British MotoGP at Silverstone?

Marc Marquez

“Marc is a good talker, he plays things down,” Lewis Duncan told the Crash MotoGP podcast.

“Le Mans was big moment for him, after what happened in Jerez. To come through a tricky weekend like that with 20 points in the grand prix, and his main rivals both having nightmares, has got him over a mental hurdle.

“He knows the bike is good. He knows he’s fast. But these mistakes creep in at the wrong time.

“Le Mans was the perfect place to make another one of those mistakes given the circumstances.

“Silverstone is the kind of circuit where the rider makes the difference. I feel the rider of the best bike will make the difference this weekend.

“We’ll see him turn the screw, and stretch his legs, this weekend.

“Mentally, Pecco has already lost this championship because of the comments he has been making. He can’t get what he wants out of the bike, he’s 51 points down.

“He keeps reiterating that Marquez can ride a tractor fast, and he can’t. When you admit that you can’t ride around the problems of the bike in the same way that your teammate can, then you’re waving the white flag.

“Alex Marquez is a scrappy campaigner. He’ll try to do everything he can to stay in the hunt. But fundamentally he’s not in it to win the championship this year.

“He wants to be a consistent front-runner on that bike. That works to Marc’s favour.

“He can play the game more, and he knows the weaknesses of his rivals.”

Marquez again tops the MotoGP standings after last time out in Jerez.

He has a 22-point buffer from his brother, who is riding year-old Ducati machinery with Gresini.

He is 51 points ahead of his factory Ducati teammate Bagnaia.

Bagnaia has won more points than at the same time last season but his lack of front end feel has left him unable to combat the consistency pace of Marquez, the newcomer to his garage.