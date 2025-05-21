Joan Mir prognosis for British MotoGP after “damage” from Le Mans crash

When Joan Mir was caught up in the first chicane mayhem at Le Mans, it not only ended with a seventh DNF of the season but left the HRC rider with a fracture to his right hand and neck pain.

Fortunately, the finger damage didn’t prevent Mir from completing his usual training routine ahead of this weekend's British MotoGP, while physio has improved the condition of his neck.

Mir currently tops the falls list with nine accidents during grand prix weekends this season, and the 2020 world champion’s main goal will again be to convert speed into results at Silverstone.

“We went for some more checks between the races and everything is looking OK,” said Mir.

“There is some damage in the top of the finger, but I have been able to continue training and preparing more or less as normal.

“I worked a lot with my physio on the neck, and we have also made progress there.

“The plan and situation for the weekend doesn’t change, we showed that in Le Mans we have speed and just need a bit of luck and to get back into Q2 to avoid anything in the opening laps. Let’s get to it.”

While Johann Zarco took Honda’s first victory since 2023 in the wet at Le Mans, Mir’s team-mate Luca Marini was a frustrated eleventh after bike swaps went against him.

Nonetheless, with Alex Marquez crashing out, the Italian is now the only rider to have scored in all six (Sunday) grand prix races this season.

“The start to the year has been good and now we need to look to make a step and become even more competitive,” said Marini, who has a best race result of eighth this season.

“Everyone involved has been working really well, and you can tell that with amount the Test Team is doing, all of Honda HRC are pushing.

“It’s been busy between the two races, and I am confident that we can perform well and add more points to our card.

“This year we go to Silverstone at a different time of the year so we need to see what the weather will do and react accordingly.”

Former Silverstone winner Aleix Espargaro will be making his second HRC wild-card appearance of the season this weekend, hot on the heels of sixth place by fellow test rider Takaaki Nakagami at Le Mans.