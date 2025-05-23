“I don’t buy it” claim as “sources” spill info about Jorge Martin 22-hour trip

Aprilia’s insistence that they haven’t been in talks with Jorge Martin over his contract has been met with an “I don’t buy it” verdict.

Aprilia kickstarted the British MotoGP weekend by releasing a strong statement in response to reports that their star man Martin intends to quit at the end of 2025, a year early.

The manufacturer insisted they had not spoken to Martin about modifying his contract, and warned off their rivals from signing him.

The crux of the reports is an alleged clause in Martin’s contract with Aprilia enabling him to walk away at the end of 2025, if he isn’t in the top five of the championship.

Due to injuries which have limited his involvement, and continue to sideline him, he is almost certain not to be in the top five of the MotoGP standings at any point this season.

“I really feel for Aprilia,” paddock reporter Louis Suddaby said at Silverstone.

“From Martin’s point of view, I have immense sympathy for the situation he’s in this season. You can’t say he’s been able to launch any defence of the championship with the succession of injuries he’s had.

“Aprilia have invested a lot of time and effort (and, crucially, money) in getting Martin to their team, and they haven’t seen the best of him yet. Nor has he seen the best of them yet.

“They could both look at the other and say the lack of competitiveness and results is as much down to the other party, as it is themselves.

“Aprilia? You can see why they are sore.

“The statement is two things: it’s ‘you are staying where you are, Jorge’. But it’s also a ‘hands off’ message to the rest of the MotoGP paddock.”

Jorge Martin contract secret spilled by 'good sources'

Jorge Martin

Dorna’s Jack Appleyard questioned whether there is more happening behind-the-scenes than Aprilia or Martin are letting on.

“We know for certain, there is factual evidence, a video circulating on social media, that Martin was in Le Mans,” Appleyard said.

“He tried to hide it, he tried to go incognito, but he was in the paddock on Friday night.

“Because of the punctured lung, he cannot fly. So he drove 11 hours from Andorra to Le Mans and back, a 22-hour round-trip.

“Aprilia say no negotiations have taken place with Jorge. Unfortunately, I just don’t buy that.

“Martin hasn’t done a 22-hour round trip to say hello to friends. He was there for discussions.

“We also know, from very good sources within the paddock, that the clause does exist.

“There is a clause in the contract that, after six rounds, Jorge can leave the contract 12 months early, if he’s not in the top five.

“The Spanish press say that, at Le Mans, Jorge and his manager Albert Valera went to Aprilia and said: ‘Given the circumstances, we will give you grace, and allow the six-race period to extend from when he returns, mooted at the German Grand Prix, through to, in six rounds, the San Marino Grand Prix.

“Reports say that Aprilia turned that down. They said ‘stay with us or go, we won’t change the contract’.

“That’s why we’re in the position now where there is a stand-off. Martin and his management team feel they can exit 12 months earlier than planned. Aprilia, given the circumstances of the injury, feel it isn’t just.

“Unfortunately this is a scenario which could drag on. There is no resolution at the moment.”

Pecco Bagnaia, who lost out in the 2024 MotoGP title battle to Martin, insisted at Silverstone than his rival should respect whatever deal he has already signed.

Aleix Espargaro, Martin’s best friend, promised that he has not tried to tempt the MotoGP champion to follow him to Honda.