Franco Morbidelli hit with penalty at British MotoGP as Marco Bezzecchi angered

Franco Morbidelli has felt the wrath of the FIM stewards at the British MotoGP.

The VR46 Ducati rider must serve a three-place grid penalty at Silverstone in the grand prix on Sunday.

Morbidelli was punished for riding slowly on the racing line at Turn 12 and 13 during Friday’s second practice session.

His actions left Marco Bezzecchi gesturing and frustrated.

It is Morbidelli’s second penalty of a similar nature this season.

He was previously punished in Buriram so this was a familiar crime by Morbidelli.

Morbidelli was 15th fastest on Friday, whereas Bezzecchi was fifth.

The stewards noted: "Motive On 23rd May 2025 at 16:32:10 during the Practice session of the TISSOT GRAND PRIX OF THE UNITED KINGDOM, you were observed to be riding slow online disturbing another rider #72 at Turns 12-13.

"This contravenes the specific instructions given to MotoGP competitors and teams.

"It is therefore an infringement of Article 1.21.2 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations.

"Sanction For the above reasons, FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel has imposed a 3 Grid Positions penalty for the TISSOT GRAND PRIX OF THE UNITED KINGDOM MotoGP Race.

"(In accordance with articles 3.2.1 and 3.3.2.3) Penalty Explanation Following the Penalty Protocols issued to teams, this action was deemed to be an incident of Type MGP-SR2: Slow riding on the line during early Practice - Disrupting another rider."