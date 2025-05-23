Fabio Quartararo “surprised” with new Yamaha item at British MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo says his new Yamaha aero was a “surprise” at the British MotoGP.

Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold and Goose

A new Yamaha fairing was a “surprise” addition to Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha M1 at the British MotoGP.

Yamaha and Quartararo tested at Misano between the French and British Grands Prix, with a new fairing on the itinerary for the test.

Quartararo said on Thursday that he was not expecting to have the wings he tested in Misano available at Silverstone, but the team gave him a “surprise” on Friday morning.

“The team told me we have a surprise, but it’s still not the full one,” the Monster Energy Yamaha rider said after Practice at the British Grand Prix.

“It’s a prototype, it’s not a carbon one. The weight is a bit heavier, but I felt it was an advantage and I wanted to use it.

“Also, Alex [Rins] didn’t really like it, so it was easy to [decide] who was going to have the aero.”

Quartararo added that the revised design helps with turning.

“Little bit better turning,” he said when asked how it helps.

“It’s not a massive difference, but my feeling was like that, and my feeling matched the data, so we decided to homologate this fairing.”

The French rider also had a new swingarm in the morning, but discarded it for the afternoon.

“Clearly only the morning because the new [swingarm] was not working at all and I went back to the standard one for the afternoon,” he said.

“So I was only using the standard one in the afternoon.”

In general, it had been a good Friday for Yamaha, who had three bikes in the top-10 in Practice.

Quartararo said that the bike is particularly strong over one lap, and that having two other Yamahas close to him in terms of lap time was positive.

“Especially on one lap it’s good,” Quartararo said.

“I think in the past when we started in 2022 to get a little bit lower in the pace we were a little bit weaker, but now it looks like we start to be back on the one-lap pace, and we are working a lot to do the race pace a bit better.

“Hopefully we can find a solution for the race pace, even if here it’s quite okay.”

He added: “I’m feeling happy to say that Jack [Miller] is there, and Alex, and Miguel [Oliveira] who is step-by-step coming back.

“Usually you never want your teammates to be close, normally you want the biggest gap possible, but to see them every time closer and closer and more to the top is something that I really like and something that we will have a lot of data to analyse.”

The reason for the recent upturn in one-lap speed – Quartararo comes to Silverstone having been on pole in the last two Grands Prix – is about consistency in the package.

“For me, it’s [one-lap speed improvements] the consistency that, since Qatar [...] we keep the same base and small modifications.

“Since Qatar we changed quite a lot the bike,” he clarified, “[but] only a few details and this was the difference, and has always been one of my strongest points to be on the limit for one lap.”

He continued: “The confidence is there and I think Jack, Alex, and Miguel are getting it also.”

Finally, Quartararo said that a first-ever 1:56 was possible on Saturday, though not necessarily from him.

“I think tomorrow, if the weather is good, we will [lap in] the 1:56s,” he said.

“Maybe not me, but I think the lap time will drop to 1:56.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
13m ago
Lewis Hamilton targets “subtle” changes after 0.1s Turn 1 loss in Monaco
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
36m ago
Kimi Antonelli was “toast” after attending to family, friends in Imola F1 GP
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
F1 News
39m ago
Max Verstappen gives hope to Red Bull’s Monaco chances: “We can be a lot closer”
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
41m ago
Late progress for Pecco Bagnaia but 2025 Ducati MotoGP bike “completely different to my style”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
F1 News
54m ago
Jenson Button: Lando Norris must be “more relaxed” to handle F1 title pressure
Lando Norris

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Ollie Bearman handed hefty grid penalty for red flag offence in Monaco GP practice
Ollie Bearman
MotoGP News
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo “surprised” with new Yamaha item at British MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
MotoGP News
1h ago
Franco Morbidelli hit with penalty at British MotoGP as Marco Bezzecchi angered
Franco Morbidelli
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari’s core strength identified after fast Friday at F1 Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
George Russell calls Monaco GP Friday “our slowest” - but “still all to play for”
George Russell