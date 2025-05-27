New MotoGP riders reminded “there are options” outside of Ducati

"Two years ago you’d be like ‘I need to get on a Ducati or I’m not going to win.’

The impressive progress of Yamaha can serve as a reminder to fresh MotoGP riders that their hopes do not rely upon riding a Ducati.

Ducati has been the dominant manufacturer in MotoGP since half-way through the title defence of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo in 2023.

Ducati riders controlled last year’s championship battle and occupy the top four spots in the current MotoGP standings.

But Quartararo’s three consecutive pole positions caught the eye because it proves Yamaha’s project is moving in the right direction.

And the Japanese manufacturer have been backed to continue improving, making their bike coveted for new riders entering MotoGP.

“They’ve got the concessions, haven’t they. Just imagine if they didn’t have the concessions – they’d be nowhere near,” TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson told Crash.net.

“But they tested [last] week in Misano. Imagine if Ducati right now had that opportunity to be testing with their main riders, different engine specs, being able to play with aero – think how far ahead they’d be.

“I think it’s easy to forget that. Obviously we’re applauding the Japanese manufacturers for closing that gap, but they’ve been given the opportunity.

“So, obviously I’m impressed that they are doing that; I’m more impressed with Dorna to say ‘We need a show.’

“Nobody wants to see one manufacturer completely dominating, so it’s really positive. There’ll be more steps next year, then we’ve got rule changes.

“Now, if you’re a rider coming into MotoGP, thankfully there are options with other manufacturers, whereas two years ago you’d be like ‘I need to get on a Ducati or I’m not going to win.’”

Ai Ogura is a rookie who has been able to impress in his earliest MotoGP races, despite racing an Aprilia from the Trackhouse team.

MotoGP 'in fine health' after non-Ducati wins

Ducati’s stranglehold over the best bike and the best riders cannot last forever, though.

“That’s what we’ve learned over the years,” Hodgson said.

“Think about Ducati: they won a World Championship with Casey Stoner, then it took them until 2022 with Pecco. It’s a lot of years. But it always goes around in cycles.”

Satellite teams outside of the Ducati clan have been able to enjoy their moment this year too.

Johann Zarco won the French MotoGP representing LCR Honda, while Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi edged Yamaha’s Quartararo to win at Silverstone.

“To see the likes of that, as well: a private team like LCR winning races and in contention. The championship is in fine health at the moment,” Michael Laverty told Crash.net.

“I think you’ve got the MSMA and Dorna, and everyone who facilitated that, but also the likes of Ducati who could’ve vetoed it completely and stopped the concessions.

“But they didn’t, they wanted competition, they wanted show, they wanted something that a global audience wants to tune into on a Sunday, not a parade of six Ducatis out front.

“So, fair play to everyone involved to turn the championship around and make Honda and Yamaha competitive again – and obviously they’ve had to invest millions to do so as well.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

