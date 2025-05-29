World Superbike winner back in top class with Yamaha

Five-time World Superbike race winner Michael Ruben Rinaldi will return to the series’ top class as Tito Rabat’s replacement at Yamaha Motoxracing.

Former MotoGP rider Tito Rabat, the 2014 Moto2 world champion, joined Motoxracing for the 2025 World Superbike campaign alongside rookie Bahattin Sofuoglu.

But after a tough start to the campaign, in which the Spaniard scored points juts twice and failed to breach the top 10 in a race, Rabat and Motoxracing parted ways earlier this month.

On Thursday, the team announced that Michael Ruben Rinaldi will join the team from the Misano round in mid-June onwards as Rabat’s replacement.

Rinaldi spent his entire time in World Superbikes on Ducati machinery, winning five times before switching to World Supersoprt with GMT94 Yamaha for 2025.

A strong start to the campaign in Australia where he was fourth has been the highlight of a so far tricky year.

“I am extremely grateful to Christophe Guyot and the GMT94 Yamaha team for giving me the opportunity to join them to ride the new R9 this season,” Rinaldi said.

“I gave it everything, and so did the team, but for whatever reason it did not come together for us.

“To get another chance to race in WorldSBK is an amazing opportunity for me.

“So, I have to thank Motoxracing and Yamaha for their belief in me, as well as Christophe and everyone at GMT94 – the support of this team has been unwavering and I must thank Andrew, Loick, Sebastien, Benoit and Flavien for their tireless work this season.

“I wish GMT94 and Roberto the best of luck for the rest of the season.”

Roberto Garcia, who is the reigning European Moto2 champion, will make his World Supersport debut in Rinadli’s place at Misano with GMT94.

“This is an amazing opportunity for me to show my potential and to push at 120%,” Garcia said.

“I am very happy to be part of the Yamaha family and the iconic GMT94 team.

“The goal is to grow race by race and achieve great results for the brand, my team and also me.

“I am looking forward to getting started, because I very much enjoyed riding the bike for the first time.

“I am super happy, motivated and very excited. Thank you to Yamaha and the GMT94 team for trusting me with this great opportunity.”