Pre-season key that has boosted Marc Marquez’s Saturday MotoGP form revealed

Marc Marquez has revealed that a tweak to his pre-season training programme has helped him strengthen his Saturday form in MotoGP 2025.

The factory Ducati rider has made a strong start to the 2025 campaign, as he leads the championship by 24 points after the opening three rounds.

Winner of three grands prix so far, Marc Marquez’s biggest strength in 2025 has been his form on Saturdays.

Marquez won six consecutive sprints from the season-opener in Thailand to the French GP weekend, and was second in the British GP’s half-distance race last weekend.

While only scoring nine points more than Alex Marquez in grands prix this year, he has scored 15 more in sprints.

Marc Marquez’s qualifying record has also been solid, with the Ducati rider on the front row in all but the British GP.

During the French GP, Marquez spoke of altering his training in the off-season to better prepare for Saturdays at a race weekend.

Asked about this during the British GP, he revealed that he worked more on time attacks during his winter training to help a “weak point”.

“Doing time attacks, because normally when you are training at home you never do time attacks because you don’t want to crash your training bike, because you pay for it,” he said.

“Jokes aside, normally you are training with used tyres, on rhythm and long runs and all that.

“Just I changed a bit the training plan to work on my weak points.”

Marquez was seen over the winter spending a lot of time at the Aspar circuit in Spain riding a Ducati Panigale V2 as part of his training.

The Ducati rider came away from the British GP with a third-place finish, narrowly fending off Franco Morbidelli in a thrilling last-lap battle.

Marquez crashed on the second lap of the British GP, but was saved by a red flag for an oil spill following a collision between Aleix Espargaro and Morbidelli.

The next round of the campaign takes place at Aragon on 6-8 June, with Marquez looking to repeat his pole/sprint/grand prix hat-trick from 2024 when he was on a year-old Gresini-run Ducati.