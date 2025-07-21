Joan Mir “I don’t believe in bad luck” but misfortune continues at Brno airport

Joan Mir was left ruing his claim that bad luck doesn't exist... when he was hit by more bad luck

Joan Mir
Joan Mir

Perhaps Joan Mir tempted fate when he said “I don’t believe in bad luck” after the Czech MotoGP.

The Honda HRC rider has endured a dreadful run of misfortune, culminating in a DNF from the grand prix at Brno on Sunday.

He was wiped out from behind by Alex Marquez, left to argue his case in the gravel.

The MotoGP stewards sided with Mir, and punished Marquez.

He has failed to finish eight out of 12 grands prix in 2025.

Mir insisted he does not believe in bad luck and instead offered a technical reason for his Honda’s vulnerability.

But his team certainly felt he was the victim of misfortune.

“Through no fault of his own, Joan Mir is taken out yet AGAIN,” Honda posted to social media.

“You can't make it up…

“What else can you do or say?”

Staggeringly his luck would get even worse later on Sunday evening.

“His flight home this evening also got cancelled,” Honda confirmed.

Mir was left to ponder his luckless streak with an extra, unwanted night in a hotel in Czechia.

Joan Mir photo next to 'unlucky' in the dictionary

Joan Mir
Joan Mir

A week ago, in Germany, his grand prix was ended after a clash which Mir was powerless to avoid with Ai Ogura.

“Oxford Dictionary emailed, asking for a photo of Joan to put next to 'unlucky',” was Honda’s reaction.

Mir heads into the summer break 19th in the MotoGP standings.

The only riders with fewer points than him are Jorge Martin who has only started two grands prix due to injury, fellow Honda rider Somkiat Chantra, Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira, and test and replacement riders.

Mir is contracted for 2026 by Honda reducing the pressure he might otherwise come under.

The 2020 MotoGP champion will be desperate for better fortune after the summer break.

But, a firm believer that he isn’t a victim of bad luck, he will also want improvements to his RC213V to make him less susceptible.

