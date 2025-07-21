Enea Bastianini: “A small mistake, but I paid a lot”

Enea Bastianini’s best weekend as a KTM rider saw the Italian claim a Brno MotoGP Sprint podium, then fight for another in the Grand Prix - before crashing out.

Enea Bastianini crash, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Enea Bastianini crash, 2025 Czech MotoGP

When Enea Bastianini stormed through the field from 11th to 4th in the space of half a dozen laps, a repeat of his shock Sprint podium was firmly on the cards.

But after overtaking former factory Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia for fourth and setting his sights on the factory KTM of Pedro Acosta ahead, the Tech3 rider lost control and crashed out at Turn 3.

“The start was a bit bad compared to yesterday, but we were able to comeback, with good overtakes,” Bastianini said.

“Once I was in 4th, I pushed a lot to close the gap to Pedro, I arrived int Turn 3 and – I don’t know why – the back of the bike did not come back and I was without that [rear braking] support.

“I pushed a lot with the front brake and crashed. I committed a small mistake but paid a lot.”

Despite the disappointment, Brno was by far Bastianini’s best weekend as a KTM rider.

“It was nice to arrive at a new track, to discover it without any other reference [to Ducati riding style],” said Bastianini.

“Our bike worked really well, so I am happy with the steps made. I tried to fight once again for the podium, but we will try again next time."

Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon called the race “a rollercoaster of emotions”.

“We knew that Enea Bastianini had the potential to do a solid race. He took an ok start, but he was able to quickly recover many positions until P4. 

"Unfortunately, he crashed at lap 7, which is a great shame, but I really want to keep the positives of this weekend.

“Enea achieved Q2 for the first time and he took his maiden podium with us yesterday, so it was his best weekend of the season, which is a good sign for the second half of 2025.”

Bastianini, who had missed last weekend’s German MotoGP and was briefly hospitalised due to food poisoning, starts the summer break 17th in the world championship.

Meanwhile, temporary team-mate Pol Espargaro - deputising for the injured Maverick Vinales - completed his first grand prix of the year in ninth place.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Feature
Czech MotoGP showed even Marc Marquez will have a hard time denying himself 2025 title
9h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
More details of Jorge Martin’s pre-Brno MotoGP meeting with Aprilia emerge
4m ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jack Miller “had to reinvent my riding” after engine braking drama
15m ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Czech MotoGP
NASCAR News
Chase Briscoe “had Denny Hamlin there for a second” in tense Dover finish
21m ago
Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing
F1 News
Why David Coulthard has found Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 start ‘uncomfortable to watch’
35m ago
Lewis Hamilton

More News

MotoGP News
Gigi Dall’Igna warns Ducati MotoGP advantage “has shrunk”
45m ago
Marc Marquez, Marco Rigmamonti, Gigi Dall’Igna, 2025 Czech MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro 20th to 9th: “Maverick would have done a great job here”
47m ago
Pol Espargaro, 2025 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
Shock Max Verstappen F1 replacement, and Kimi Antonelli loan to rivals, predicted
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen
NASCAR News
Back-to-back at Dover: How Denny Hamlin transformed a weakness into a strength
1h ago
Denny Hamlin
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega “mentality” unchanged despite losing WorldSBK points lead
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 UK WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.