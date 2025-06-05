Under threat MotoGP rider “showing people I’m not f*****g useless”

Pramac Yamaha MotoGP rider Jack Miller says there is no news on his 2026 contract talks but believes he is “showing people I’m not f*****g useless” this season.

The four-time MotoGP race winner is one of four riders on an expiring contract this season and has been the subject of numerous paddock rumours lately.

The main gossip now centring on the Pramac squad is double World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu having signed a deal to join the Yamaha satellite next season.

With Miguel Oliveira on a two-year deal currently, Jack Miller would end up as the odd-rider out if this scenario comes to pass.

Miller has had a solid season so far on the Yamaha, with a best of fifth at the Americas Grand Prix.

Asked about his 2026 plans, Miller says he is in “better spirits” compared to this time 12 months ago when it looked like his dismal final campaign with KTM would be his last in MotoGP.

“No updates from my side,” he said on Thursday ahead of the Aragon Grand Prix.

“Just currently in this season doing what I can.

“That’s all we can do. Just sort of wait and see where it all pans out at the end of it all.

“All I can do is keep doing what I’m doing and that’s about it.

“I’m in better spirits this year compared to last year because I’m competitive, I’m showing people that I’m not fucking useless or I’ve lost how to ride a motorbike.

“I know what I can do and I’m in a better head space than last year and enjoying riding my bike.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu “welcome” in MotoGP

Though holding a two-year contract with Yamaha, Oliveira’s future has been in some doubt amidst an injury-hit year.

But he responded positively when asked for comment on the Razgatlioglu rumours.

“I think Toprak is a great asset for MotoGP,” the Portuguese rider said.

“It would be something exciting to see for sure.

“And he’s welcome to MotoGP. He’s bringing something different, maybe, and I’m curious to see how he gets on the bike.”