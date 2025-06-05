Under threat MotoGP rider “showing people I’m not f*****g useless”

Jack Miller provides 2026 update

Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Pramac Yamaha MotoGP rider Jack Miller says there is no news on his 2026 contract talks but believes he is “showing people I’m not f*****g useless” this season.

The four-time MotoGP race winner is one of four riders on an expiring contract this season and has been the subject of numerous paddock rumours lately.

The main gossip now centring on the Pramac squad is double World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu having signed a deal to join the Yamaha satellite next season.

With Miguel Oliveira on a two-year deal currently, Jack Miller would end up as the odd-rider out if this scenario comes to pass.

Miller has had a solid season so far on the Yamaha, with a best of fifth at the Americas Grand Prix.

Asked about his 2026 plans, Miller says he is in “better spirits” compared to this time 12 months ago when it looked like his dismal final campaign with KTM would be his last in MotoGP.

“No updates from my side,” he said on Thursday ahead of the Aragon Grand Prix.

“Just currently in this season doing what I can.

“That’s all we can do. Just sort of wait and see where it all pans out at the end of it all.

“All I can do is keep doing what I’m doing and that’s about it.

“I’m in better spirits this year compared to last year because I’m competitive, I’m showing people that I’m not fucking useless or I’ve lost how to ride a motorbike.

“I know what I can do and I’m in a better head space than last year and enjoying riding my bike.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu “welcome” in MotoGP

Though holding a two-year contract with Yamaha, Oliveira’s future has been in some doubt amidst an injury-hit year.

But he responded positively when asked for comment on the Razgatlioglu rumours.

“I think Toprak is a great asset for MotoGP,” the Portuguese rider said.

“It would be something exciting to see for sure.

“And he’s welcome to MotoGP. He’s bringing something different, maybe, and I’m curious to see how he gets on the bike.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
5m ago
Marco Bezzecchi: Podium drought made British MotoGP win “even more special”
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix, pre-event press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
23m ago
Lewis Hamilton “lost” and “stuck in a hole” after tough start to Ferrari F1 career
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
25m ago
Fabio Quartararo moved past Silverstone MotoGP heartbreak “one or two hours after”
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
29m ago
Johann Zarco continues to “evaluate” 2026 MotoGP options after consecutive podiums
Johann Zarco, 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix, pre-event press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
48m ago
Marc Marquez to manage Sunday “weak point” in “different way” at Aragon MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 British MotoGP

More News

Le Mans News
1h ago
Felipe Drugovich prepared to skip Le Mans if Aston Martin calls him for Canada F1 GP
Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin
MotoGP News
1h ago
Alex Rins: Fabio “braking 15-metres later”, ride height change for Aragon MotoGP
Alex Rins, Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP News
1h ago
Franco Morbidelli doubles down on Aleix Espargaro criticism: ‘I could have been worse’
Aleix Espargaro, Franco Morbidelli, 2025 British MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Oscar Piastri praised as “calmest head” in F1 as Max Verstappen comparison made
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
2h ago
“Pushing to the limit not enough” to beat Marc Marquez at Aragon MotoGP - Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.