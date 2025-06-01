Kenan Sofuoglu speaks out as Toprak Razgatlioglu “done” MotoGP deal leaks

Toprak Razgatlioglu's manager issues statement amid MotoGP claims

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu

Kenan Sofuoglu has responded to reports that Toprak Razgatlioglu is set for MotoGP.

Pramac Yamaha will welcome Razgatlioglu for 2026, according to various reports.

It represents a sizable shift from the World Superbike Championship into MotoGP.

His manager, Sofuoglu, has consistently talked up Razgatlioglu’s wish to move into MotoGP.

Questioned about the latest claims that he has penned a deal with Pramac, Sofuoglu told GPOne: “Toprak has signed a contract which will make everyone happy.”

The announcement could even arrive before June 20-22, when MotoGP arrives at Mugello, the home of the Pramac team.

Pramac are set to give Razgatlioglu equal machinery to Yamaha’s factory riders next year.

Razgatlioglu will be returning to Yamaha, with whom he won his first WorldSBK title.

He tested a Yamaha MotoGP bike in 2022 but to no avail.

Yet his incredible talent in WorldSBK can no longer be ignored by his former employer.

Razgatlioglu is also set to join MotoGP next year - not in 2027, as had been rumoured.

This means he will use Michelin tyres for one year before MotoGP switches to Pirellis, which Razgatlioglu uses now in WorldSBK.

BMW rider Razgatlioglu is the reigning WorldSBK champion but trails Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega in the current standings.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

