“Hidden meaning” spotted amid rider move rumour which would rock MotoGP

A “hidden meaning” pointing to a MotoGP rider move which seems “like it would never happen in a million years” was spotted at Silverstone.

The words muttered at last weekend’s British MotoGP have taken on a new definition in the wake of a staggering silly season report.

Yamaha dream of signing Pecco Bagnaia from Ducati for 2026, Sky Italia reported.

'Hidden meaning' amid surprise Pecco Bagnaia rumour

Bagnaia, last week, told Jorge Martin that if he signed a contract, he must respect it.

He was talking about Martin’s possible exit from Aprilia but something else was spotted behind his unexpectedly strong opinion.

“I think there is potentially a little bit more to that,” Dorna reporter Jack Appleyard said in the Silverstone paddock.

“There are rumours in the Italian media that Yamaha have a big dream for 2026, to poach Bagnaia away and partner him with Fabio Quartararo.

“That seems fanciful, like it would never happen in a million years.

“But Bagnaia was very firm in what he said, despite him having a good relationship with Martin, which surprised a few.

“I think there was a hidden meaning to Ducati - ‘hands off, I signed a contract, I am staying despite the struggles which are partly on my side and partly on [Ducati’s] side’.

“There is a lot going on in the background. More than me or you currently know. Other people don’t want us to know.

“There’s a lot going on in the paddock right now…”

Bagnaia, and factory teammate Marc Marquez, are contracted to Ducati for 2026.

There could scarcely be less doubt about their immediate future until the remarkable claim about Yamaha came out of Italy.

It arrives amid Bagnaia’s lowest ebb.

He is 72 points behind championship leader Marquez.

More worryingly his problems taming the 2025 Ducati are no closer to being resolved.

He has no front end feeling and, at Silverstone, claimed “I can’t do miracles” as he pleaded for help.

Gigi Dall’Igna has called on everybody at Ducati to do their bit in helping Bagnaia.