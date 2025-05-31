Fabio Quartararo: “If it doesn't work out I’ll go to a project that is ready"

Fabio Quartararo could "go to a project that is already ready" if Yamaha "doesn't work out"

Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo has offered a bluntly honest take on his MotoGP future.

He is reportedly the best-paid rider on the grid with a €12m per season deal at Yamaha.

That contract runs until the end of 2026 and Yamaha’s recent improvement hints at reasons to be optimistic.

But Quartararo told DAZN: "I really believe a lot in that project, but I know that if it doesn't work out I will go to a project that is already ready.”

Fabio Quartararo's Yamaha are improving

Quartararo has retained his reputation as one of MotoGP’s most talented riders since winning the 2022 championship on his Yamaha.

But, since then, Ducati have taken over the premier class and Yamaha found themselves at a low ebb.

This year, with the acquisition of the Pramac team doubling their data and riders, Yamaha have become a threat again.

Quartararo has claimed pole position three times in a row to prove his bike’s raw speed.

Despite their struggles lasting the pace of a Sunday race, and on the straights against Ducatis, Quartararo was set to win last weekend’s British MotoGP until his ride height device broke.

He retired from the lead and was reduced to tears.

But the Yamaha project is giving him reason to believe.

"Dealing with the Japanese has always been good, sometimes too slow,” he said.

“But those who are here have already become a bit European as well..

"We are not going to wait two months to see if an improvement passes the test of so many kilometers; if the changes work, we put them in."

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
52m ago
2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - FP3 & Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Spanish GP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Explained: Marc Marquez crash prevention which changed the game in MotoGP
Marc Marquez in 2015
NASCAR News
1h ago
Supercars champion Will Brown plays down talk of full-time NASCAR switch
Will Brown
MotoGP News
2h ago
“Hidden meaning” spotted amid rider move rumour which would rock MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia
RR News
2h ago
Update on Peter Hickman’s condition after Isle of Man TT crash
Peter Hickman

More News

F1 News
2h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying today: Live stream for free
Fernando Alonso
RR News
2h ago
How to watch 2025 Isle of Man TT today: Live stream here
Isle of Man TT
MotoGP News
3h ago
“Question mark” over new technical direction ticked off by jubilant Aprilia
Aprilia
WSBK News
3h ago
Jonathan Rea has a major Yamaha breakthrough - but a headache still exists
Jonathan Rea
F1 News
4h ago
Tom Cruise ‘would have crashed’ if picked over Brad Pitt for F1 movie role
Tom Cruise