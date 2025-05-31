Fabio Quartararo: “If it doesn't work out I’ll go to a project that is ready"

Fabio Quartararo has offered a bluntly honest take on his MotoGP future.

He is reportedly the best-paid rider on the grid with a €12m per season deal at Yamaha.

That contract runs until the end of 2026 and Yamaha’s recent improvement hints at reasons to be optimistic.

But Quartararo told DAZN: "I really believe a lot in that project, but I know that if it doesn't work out I will go to a project that is already ready.”

Fabio Quartararo's Yamaha are improving

Quartararo has retained his reputation as one of MotoGP’s most talented riders since winning the 2022 championship on his Yamaha.

But, since then, Ducati have taken over the premier class and Yamaha found themselves at a low ebb.

This year, with the acquisition of the Pramac team doubling their data and riders, Yamaha have become a threat again.

Quartararo has claimed pole position three times in a row to prove his bike’s raw speed.

Despite their struggles lasting the pace of a Sunday race, and on the straights against Ducatis, Quartararo was set to win last weekend’s British MotoGP until his ride height device broke.

He retired from the lead and was reduced to tears.

But the Yamaha project is giving him reason to believe.

"Dealing with the Japanese has always been good, sometimes too slow,” he said.

“But those who are here have already become a bit European as well..

"We are not going to wait two months to see if an improvement passes the test of so many kilometers; if the changes work, we put them in."