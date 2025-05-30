Contract negotiation insiders express shock at Jorge Martin’s quit clause

Insiders who have negotiated plenty of MotoGP contracts are surprised at the clause which could result in Jorge Martin exiting Aprilia.

Martin has confirmed his intention to leave Aprilia at the end of this year.

He said about the key contractual clause enabling his exit: “When we signed it, I agreed with Aprilia that, if certain circumstances were not met, I reserved the right to decide my future for 2026.”

Two paddock veterans have never seen such a clause in a contract of Martin’s magnitude before.

Paco Sanchez (who manages Joan Mir among others, and previously aided the Espargaro brothers and Maverick Vinales, said it is “not usual”.

He told AS: "The performance clauses of the bike and or the rider are not common in MotoGP contracts, but during my career we have incorporated them in some cases into certain contracts.

"Without knowing the detail of the clause that they may have introduced in Aprilia's contract with Martín, It is impossible to give an opinion on the effectiveness of the same, because this depends on the wording and the conditions that have been set to assess the competitiveness of the motorcycle and or the rider.

“Normally this type of early termination clauses due to lack of competitiveness are included when there are doubts about the future performance of a motorcycle.

“For example, when a brand debuts in the category or when the brand has doubts about a rider's performance, as would be the case with a rookie or a rider who comes from a major injury.

“But it is not usual to include such a clause in the case of an established rider who is also the current world champion, because his performance cannot leave any doubt.

“And as for the bike, Aprilia has shown in recent years a very high competitive level with Aleix and Maverick, being surely after Ducati, the second best bike on the grid, with the rest of the factories getting closer and closer.”

'I have never handled clause' like Jorge Martin's

Jorge Martin

Simone Batistella, who managed Andrea Dovizioso and is now with Alvaro Bautista, agrees.

"I have never handled that type of clause in my contract,” he said.

“If the clause is clear and transparent, everything will be decided quickly.

“If it is grey, it will take a long time to resolve and will not bring anything good to the contractual relationship for both parties.”

Martin left the door slightly ajar to Aprilia.

He insisted that he will extend a period of grace, after he returns from injury, to give a ‘second chance’ to Aprilia.

However, that might not appeal to the manufacturer who know their star man is still sidelined.

Martin injured his ribs and lung in a crash at the Qatar MotoGP, his sole grand prix for Aprilia since winning the 2024 title on a Ducati.

He was previously held back by separate injuries.

The rider market is awaiting the potential availability of the world champion for 2026.

Honda insist they will not approach any rider who is under contract.

But Martin’s clause to escape could create an opening to go to Honda.