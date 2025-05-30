Honda turns “chaos” into MotoGP victory: “2024 was our rock bottom”

Honda returned to the top step of the MotoGP podium for the first time in two years when Johann Zarco delivered a fairytale home victory in a chaotic French Grand Prix at Le Mans.

The result marked not only Honda’s first win since the departure of Marc Marquez, but the clearest sign yet that HRC’s radical overhaul, born from a disastrous 2024 season, is finally paying dividends.

“2024 was our rock bottom,” admitted Tobikaru Tsukamoto, head of Honda’s motorcycle development and racing department. “[Now] we feel very confident.”

“In a word, we started over from scratch,” he continued. “We introduced various engine specifications, and I don't know how many times we changed the frame.

"[2024] was a season where we were totally focused on ‘changing’. And we knew it would cause chaos on the ground.”

Zarco’s victory came after a strategic masterstroke in mixed conditions. “This time it rained, so our strategy, including tyre selection, was successful, and we were able to win. But it's still nice to win.

"We've had a lot of hardships up until now,” said Tsukamoto.

Johann Zarco

Honda’s performance curve has risen steadily since the end of last season, scoring points in every round this year and rising from last to second in the constructors’ standings.

“We are now in a position to compete overall,” Tsukamoto said. “Both the development team and the people on the ground struggled, but they kept looking forward.

"However, I think it must have been very tough mentally for them to keep going even though they weren't seeing results.”

Last season’s pain, he said, was necessary groundwork.

“Last year was the season where we established the first step in that progression, even if it was a bit shaky.”

According to Tsukamoto, the RC213V has improved by around one second per lap compared to 2024. Now they are chasing the final tenths.

“If you get the machine specifications right, you can improve your time all at once,” he explained.

“But to improve by three tenths of a second, you have to tweak all the elements -from the suspension, the body, the engine settings, and the control - and shave off 0.1 seconds at a time.

“Sometimes you can improve a lot with one hit, but it's not that easy. Moreover, the competition is also evolving, so it never gets easier.”

One of the key areas where the RCV has struggled against its European rivals is aerodynamics.

“In MotoGP, the effectiveness of aerodynamics is affected by the rider's posture, load balance, and the degree of suspension sinking, and if it's pushed too hard, it can have the opposite effect,” Tsukamoto explained.

“Also, the aerodynamic behaviour when the bike is leaning back is really difficult to reproduce, even in a wind tunnel or simulation.”

“[Now] we are also using the HRC Sakura wind tunnel to advance development, but full-scale operation has yet to begin,” he added.

“We are currently in the preparation stage, but we are looking ahead to various possibilities for the future. This will continue for several years.

"That is why we are laying the groundwork for a fairly academic development, including academic analysis.”

Joan Mir, Luca Marini

Although the upcoming 2027 regulations, centred around smaller 850cc engines, will place new limits on wings, Honda believes aero will continue to play a pivotal role.

“The regulations will change significantly in 2027, and wing shapes will be significantly restricted,” he acknowledged.

“In other words, the 'aerodynamic gains' made so far will be cut. That's why an environment that allows for accurate aerodynamic simulations will be a competitive advantage in the future.”

The delicate balance of MotoGP aerodynamics presents a moving target for engineers and riders alike.

“There is a mountain of data. But you can only understand it by looking at the rider's senses and behaviour on the ground. Wind tunnels, simulations, and the rider's opinions - I think our theme going forward is to connect all of these.”

Tsukamoto also emphasised that Honda’s presence in MotoGP isn’t just about trophy hunting.

“Next year will mark Honda's 60th anniversary of participating in the highest class of motorcycle road racing,” he said.

“Although there have been some gaps in between, we have always continued to take on new challenges.

"I think it is very meaningful for a company to have our customers see that kind of attitude.”

"I think it's a chance to send a message to our customers that 'Honda is always challenging itself to be the best'," he added.

"It's not just the results, but seeing our 'reckless attitude' that conveys Honda's unique character. This has a very big meaning."

And MotoGP, he stressed, remains an essential proving ground.

“Both technology and people are honed at the races. Development speed, on-site response, and feedback density... everything is honed under extreme conditions.”

The raw technology of a MotoGP bike might appear cold at times, but the passion is also never far away.

Especially when a home French rider wins at Le Mans for the first time.

“Le Mans is especially special,” Tsukamoto said. “There are a lot of fans, and the excitement is off the charts.

“In the camp area, I often get called out by fans wearing Honda caps. Even when they're a little drunk! I appreciate that passion.

“Johann Zarco was a real hero. The cheers filled the entire circuit.”

Two weeks later, Zarco backed up his emotional home win with a dry second place in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Honda, which scored just 75 constructor points during the entire 2024 world championship, already has 110 points after seven rounds of this season.