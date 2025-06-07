Marco Bezzecchi “risked everything, had a lot of fun” in 20th to 8th charge

Silverstone winner Marco Bezzecchi’s Aragon MotoGP hopes took a major blow during a nightmare qualifying that left the Aprilia star just 20th on the grid.

After falling on his out lap, Bezzecchi made it back to the pits in time to return on his spare bike.

But he soon returned to the pits again due to a technical issue, which he later revealed to be brake-related.

Although the team were able to check the bike and get Bezzecchi out in time for one flying lap, he could only outpace Honda rookie Somkiat Chantra.

“In Turn 3, there is a lot of banking, so you only need to touch the kerb a little bit and you lose the front,” Bezzecchi explained.

“Then with the second bike, when I rejoined the track, I felt a strange feeling on the brake. So I came back immediately to the box.

"The brake was getting better [as the lap went on], but at the beginning was really strange, so this is why I entered the box.

“The team checked and nothing was wrong, so I started again, but I was only able to make one lap and I didn't have a good feeling overall.

"This is why I wasn't really quick; making only one lap and with no good feeling on the brakes.”

Despite the narrow racing line, Bezzecchi helped make amends for his qualifying mishap by passing twelve riders in the space of seven laps in the afternoon Sprint.

He then kept eighth place, and two points, until the chequered flag, with the next group of riders almost within reach.

“I risked everything!” Bezzecchi said of his Sprint charge. “And I asked everything from my bike and the tyres to really try to recover as quick as I could.

“This is why in the end I was fast, but it was difficult because I stressed a lot everything.

“I had a lot of fun. I have to be honest, but it's better to overtake when you are more in front!

The Italian was among just five riders to fit the medium rather than soft rear tyre, also giving him valuable data for the full-length grand prix.

“For sure I had a good pace to try to fight for the top five today,” he reflected. “If I look at Diggia, Morbidelli, Acosta I was not so far at the end of the Sprint, but I started at the back. Let's see tomorrow.”

Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez was the next best Aprilia rider, in tenth place.