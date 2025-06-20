2025 MotoGP Italy: Maverick Vinales bests Ducati to top Mugello Practice

There were no lap records broken in the Practice session at the Italian MotoGP, but a strong performance from Maverick Vinales put him ahead of a trio of Ducati riders.

The main story of the session in the early phases was Fabio Quartararo's, who crashed at turn four.

The Monster Energy Yamaha rider was seen holding his left shoulder in the gravel and as he walked away, with TV replays showing afterwards that he had his shoulder pushed back into place by a marshal as he la in the gravel trap.

Dr. Angel Chartre confirmed this to the international TV feed later after Quartararo had returned to the pits.

The French rider crashed with 49 minutes left on the clock and was back on track with 37 remaining. With 20 minutes to go he did his first time attack and by the end he was into the 1:44s and into Q2 in fifth place.

The time attack portion of the session saw many riders vying for the top spot, with Maverick Vinales eventually coming out on top by 0.110 seconds - a substantial margin given the top-10 was covered by 0.645 seconds.

Pedro Acosta had also spent time atop the times earlier on in the session but his time attack at the end was only good enough for eighth as he missed the 1:44s.

Still, it meant two KTMs straight through to Q2, and Yamaha was also able to double-up with Alex Rins in seventh place backing up Quartararo having taken a marker from Alex Marquez to set his best lap.

There were still five Ducatis in the top-10, and three in the top-four.

Francesco Bagnaia was the fastest of all of them, with Marc Marquez 0.036 seconds behind Bagnaia and Alex Marquez a further 0.007 seconds back on the Gresini Racing GP24.

It was the third of those, though, that demonstrated the most consistent race pace, firmly in the low-to-mid-1:46s for Alex Marquez.

Bagnaia and Marc Marquez were both able to do those kinds of times as well, just with less consistency and quantity.

The final two Ducatis in the top-10 were the VR46 Racing duo of Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Di Giannantonio was the GP25 rider who made the most mileage on the updated fairing that was tested in Aragon and introduced for the first time at a race weekend this week at Mugello.

The Italian tried the fairing in both FP1 and Practice, but was only 10th-fastest in the end. Marc Marquez also tried it, but for only three laps in Practice. He was able to do mid-1:46s but perhaps his speed in switching back to the standard fairing was indicative of where his preference lies.

The only manufacturer not represented in the top-10 at all was Honda, whose fastest rider was Joan Mir in 16th.

Somkiat Chantra was one of a number of crashers. Brad Binder also fell on his final time attack, and Jack Miller crashed at the final corner almost halfway through the one-hour practice.

The most significant injury to any of the crashers was the aforementioned shoulder dislocation for Quartararo, but his ability to ride was well demonstrated in the final 30 minutes of Practice.