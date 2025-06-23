Fabio Quartararo: Mugello “disaster” leaves only test riders and a rookie behind

Fabio Quartararo labelled Sunday’s Italian MotoGP “a disaster” after slumping from fifth on the grid to 14th at the chequered flag, as Yamaha’s rear grip issues resurfaced at Mugello.

The Frenchman, still nursing a shoulder injury from a Friday crash, admitted the physical pain was overshadowed by the M1’s chronic lack of performance in hot, low-grip conditions.

“Today, my shoulder felt bad, of course, but it wasn't the worst,” Quartararo said.

“The feeling we had with the bike this weekend was not great, apart from during FP1 and during the time attack.

“Already in the Sprint yesterday, I felt a drop on the tyre. Today was even more, and our bike – when the grip is super low – is really a disaster on changing direction, and physically it was really tough.”

Quartararo and Yamaha are the most recent non-Ducati Mugello MotoGP winners, during his 2021 title season and he was well positioned for both races after qualifying fourth on the grid.

But any optimism quickly evaporated with tenth in the Sprint (+11s) and then the distant 14th (+26s) in the grand prix.

“The hotter it is, the less grip we have,” he said. “We could not make great lap times, but also the feeling of the bike is completely different. Let's see what we can do in the next races. But here was a disaster.”

Quartararo’s pace dropped dramatically in the final laps, falling into the 1m 49s range, over two seconds slower than his best lap.

“Physically, I was done,” he admitted. “The last six laps I was running in '49s so I knew that people were coming, but I preferred to slow down because I was not able to really brake.”

He was eventually passed by Pramac Yamaha’s Miguel Oliveira in the run to the flag, while team-mate Alex Rins crossed the line two seconds further back.

The only riders behind the M1 trio - Jack Miller retired with clutch issues - were “two test riders and one rookie” in the form of Takaaki Nakagami (Honda), Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) and Somkiat Chantra (Honda).

“So we have to ask ourselves questions and see what we can do,” Quartararo added. “Because when conditions are a bit more difficult, the delta [to the others] is completely different.”

Although Quartararo stunned with a trio of poles, a Jerez podium and the Silverstone race lead before Aragon, he admitted he didn’t expect the performance drop-off to be so severe at tracks where he has previously excelled.

“I didn't expect the pole positions and to be this fast on one lap,” he said. “But I also didn't expect to be that far in these races, at tracks where basically I’ve always been fast. Like here.”