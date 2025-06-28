Marc Marquez “didn’t bet on myself” for Assen sprint win after “lazy” feeling from crashes

Ducati’s Marc Marquez admits he “didn’t bet on myself” to win the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix sprint after feeling “lazy” on Saturday from his heavy Friday crashes.

The championship leader came into the second day of the Assen weekend battered and bruised after two heavy crashes during Friday’s practice sessions.

Qualifying off the front row for just the second time this year in fourth, Marc Marquez jumped into second off the line and took the lead at the end of the opening lap of 13 in the sprint.

He went on to fend off Gresini’s Alex Marquez to win by just 0.351s and extend his championship lead to 43 points going into Sunday’s grand prix.

“Today I didn’t bet on myself,” he told the official MotoGP website.

“I didn’t expect that victory, especially because as soon as I got up this morning it was a ‘lazy Saturday’.

“It was the day to be on the sofa and watch the MotoGP race from the sofa!

“But just I tried to find the best.

“Today we were not the fastest out there because Alex and Pecco [Bagnaia] were a bit faster than me.

“But we managed the situation in the best way possible and we achieved those 12 points, which are more than 12 points because today was a difficult day.”

Marc Marquez “nearly crashed” in “crucial” moment of Assen sprint

Marc Marquez got the best launch off the line from the first two rows and almost took the lead from polesitter Fabio Quartararo into Turn 1.

Forced to the outside by the Yamaha rider, Marquez ended up on the kerb and admits he “nearly crashed” at what he termed the “crucial” moment of his sprint.

“The start was amazing,” he added.

“First of all I was super concentrated there to be super precise with the clutch and I was. So, then that first corner I had some doubts about what was the best line.

“But then I saw Fabio was stopping a lot the bike and I just decided to be on the outside.

“As normal, Fabio used all the track, and it was my mistake to stay on the outside. I jumped out and I nearly crashed. But it was the crucial point, the most important point of the race.”

At various stages, Alex Marquez looked faster than his older brother but could do nothing to force an overtake as Marc Marquez.

“Yeah, I knew Alex was super strong with that new rear tyre,” he said.

“Then that second part of the race, I knew that I was feeling better and better. My lap times were very close.

“But here at this race track, it’s special because sometimes you are behind you look much faster. But then when you jump in front, then the other rider is faster because all that sector three, sector four with a slipstream is easier because the drive is much better.

“But the most important thing is that he is super-fast in that Turn 11, 12, but I know that there if I’m just on the correct line it’s super difficult to overtake.”

Looking ahead to the grand prix, Marquez has labelled it as a day to “don’t lose a lot of points”.

“My goal is the same as today: don’t lose a lot of points. Today already we took 12 points, so we have that margin. Tomorrow is time to finish the race and don’t lose a lot of points.”