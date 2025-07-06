Wantaway Jorge Martin reminded he already has what he apparently wants

Jorge Martin has been reminded that his Aprilia already offers the competitiveness that he supposedly seeks elsewhere.

The MotoGP champion is absent due to injury and has only started a single grand prix this year, in Qatar, where he picked up his ongoing problem.

But he has made his intention clear to quit Aprilia for a new team in 2026, claiming a contractual clause can get him out of his second agreed year.

Aprilia have rejected his ability to walk away and have even threatened court action to solve the dispute.

But meanwhile, his teammate Marco Bezzecchi won the British MotoGP then finished second last time out at Assen. He scored a podium in the sprint at the Dutch MotoGP, too.

'Absurd' Jorge Martin situation due to Aprilia performance

Jorge Martin

“The reason they tried to get out of the contract is for performance,” TNT Sports’ Sylvain Guintoli said.

“At the moment, the Aprilia is performing well for Bezzecchi.

“The situation is not great for Aprilia. But also for Jorge Martin's reputation.

“And for the championship in general. We don’t want to see this situation.

“It looks like it could drag into a legal argument and there is no way to make that procedure faster.

“For example, in F1 they have a system with a contract recognition board where independent lawyers rule really quickly, like they did with Oscar Piastri. They ruled quickly, it was done.

“But this could drag on.

“It sounds absurd now because the Aprilia is good!”

Honda have repeatedly been mentioned as Martin’s preferred destination next year.

The Japanese manufacturer has made huge strides to escape the doldrums that resulted in losing Marc Marquez.

Although they have also won a MotoGP race this year, via Johann Zarco at Le Mans, it has been the Aprilia of Bezzecchi which has most recently caught the eye.

Bezzecchi’s performances are also notable because he doesn’t have the data of an established teammate to assist him, due to Martin’s absence.

Martin will miss at least one more MotoGP round, at the Sachsenring, as his injuries heal.

But Massimo Rivola is targeting the Czech MotoGP at Brno, the final race before the summer break, as his comeback.