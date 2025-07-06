Aprilia identify target for Jorge Martin race return to build ”rhythm”

Aprilia know when they hope Jorge Martin can return to racing in MotoGP.

The 2025 campaign has been anything but smooth sailing for Martin, as multiple injuries plagued his season even before it was started.

After missing the earlier part of the season because of injuries sustained on the first day of pre-season tests in Sepang, he endured a training accident just days before the opening round in Buriram.

Martin finally had his awaited Aprilia debut on Lusail, the fourth Grand Prix of the season. But, that race ended with another injury which sidelined him until now.

Under new rules introduced amid his absence, after a result of major push from Aprilia, Martin will be able to carry out a day of testing prior to his racing comeback.

The latest medical information from Aprilia ruled Martin out of a comeback at the German MotoGP, the next round on July 11-13. Another medical exam is planned for the coming week.

Aprilia point to desired Jorge Martin comeback date

Aprilia Racing Director Massimo Rivola confirmed they initially planned to have Jorge Martin testing on Misano on July 9, days before the German MotoGP which he will not compete in.

“If he is okay, we will sit down and check when he thinks he will be ready to race,” Rivola told TNT Sports.

“I think Brno could be a decent target. But first we need to do one step at a time, then we will see.

“Having one race before the break would be good. So mentally, physically he gets rhythm, then can push.”

The Czech MotoGP at Brno is one week after Germany on July 18-20. It is also the final race before a month break.

Rivola knows that Martin’s return will come while he is out of practice.

“In Qatar he had not ridden a bike in months. Now? It is his call to do something quite special - to stay here,” he said.

“Then to get results is a second step.”

Martin’s return to the Aprilia garage is likely to come amid the ongoing saga about his future.

Martin’s insistence that he wants to leave Aprilia next year, despite still having one year left on his contract, was upped last weekend when his manager declared him able to sign with a rival.

Aprilia immediately dismissed this.

Rivola warned that he would be “relaxed” if the row had to be settled in court.

