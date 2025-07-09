The closest intra-team battle in MotoGP set for "very peculiar" track

Franco Morbidelli took the early lead, but Fabio di Giannantonio has outscored him in five of the last six races heading into the German MotoGP.

As the 2025 MotoGP season reaches its halfway point at the Sachsenring, VR46 Ducati riders Franco Morbidelli and Fabio di Giannantonio are locked in the closest intra-team battle on the grid.

Just three points separate the duo in the fight for fourth place in the MotoGP world championship standings.

Morbidelli, riding a year-old GP24, seized the advantage on the back of two podiums in the opening phase of the season.

But momentum has shifted towards di Giannantonio, on the GP25, who has outscored the former title runner-up in five of the last six rounds.

Morbidelli: “Great memories of this circuit”

Morbidelli qualified on the second row and claimed a pair of fifth places for Pramac Ducati at the Sachsenring last season.

“I can’t wait to race at Sachsenring, it has always been a good track for us. Last year I did a very good race,” said Morbidelli, who also won at the track during his 2017 Moto2 title season.

“The track is very peculiar and we will have to try to be as much prepared as possible. For sure, the setup is very particular because of the unique characteristics of this track, but we are ready.

“I have many great memories of this circuit and I hope to write some new ones this year with the team.”

Morbidelli is the only Ducati rider also fighting for a contract for next season.

di Giannantonio: “We are in a good moment, we are strong”

While Morbidelli draws on past success at the German track, di Giannantonio is looking to carry forward the momentum from recent rounds.

“I like Sachsenring track, because we ride on the left side mostly. I feel better, while on the right side I struggle more,” he said.

“It’s a track where you need to manage the tyres and we’re good at it. We are in a good moment, we are strong, and I enjoy being on the bike.

“After a bit underwhelming Assen race, I can’t wait to be back on track to have a good feeling again.”

While the VR46 battle intensifies, both are now being caught by Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi, who starts this weekend 15-points from di Giannantonio...

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Morbidelli, di Giannantonio,2025 Dutch MotoGP

