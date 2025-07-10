Marc Marquez urges race federations ‘to help the family’ of fallen ex-Moto2 racer

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez has urged the relevant racing federations to “help the family” of ex-Moto2 racer Borja Gomez, following the 20-year-old’s death.

Gomez was killed in an incident during a pre-event test session for the JuniorGP Championship round at Magny-Cours in France last week.

The former Moto2 racer, who contested 15 grands prix between 2022 and 2023, had been competing in the European Superstock Championship on the Junior GP bill.

The 20-year-old’s tragic death led to an outpouring of support from the motorcycle racing and wider motorsport community.

Marc Marquez, speaking ahead of this weekend’s German Grand Prix, recalled meeting Gomez during winter training and ‘wished the best’ for his family.

He also called on the relevant racing federations to ensure they carry out their duty to support Gomez’s family.

“Of course, it’s the new that you never want to receive or never want to read,” he said.

“I met Borja this winter in the Aspar circuit, training together and I met his father.

“When you know someone… always it’s super critical, but when you know somebody [who dies] it’s even more and just we wish the best for the family and the motorsport world.

“And especially in those cases, all the federations must help the family. This is the most important thing.”

Marc Marquez: Expectation is always to win at the Sachsenring

As well as commenting on the death of Borja Gomez in a brief pre-event press conference at the German Grand Prix, Marquez looked ahead to this weekend’s 11th round of the 2025 campaign.

He leads the championship by 68 points after scoring a double victory last time out at Assen and comes to a venue where he won at every year between 2013 and 2021.

Asked about being the overwhelming favourite for this weekend’s German Grand Prix, he said “Yeah, every year when we arrive in Sachsenring expectations are high.

“Of course I will try. I will try to do my best and trying to do my best means fighting for the victory.

“But, at the same time, I need to understand track conditions, I need to understand the weather forecast and especially I need to understand the championship situation.

“So, in the end, the most important thing is to score points and try to do my best of course.”