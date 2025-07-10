Pedro Acosta: 'Disrespectful' for European STK to go ahead after Borja Gomez tragedy

During Thursday’s pre-event press conference at the German MotoGP, Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta were asked to comment on the recent tragic death of young Spanish rider Borja Gomez.

Gomez, 20, a former Moto2 competitor, lost his life during practice for the European Superstock Championship round at Magny-Cours on July 3, a series he was leading.

"The most unrespectable thing I've ever seen"

“I’ve known [Borja] since we were kids, because we were like 30 minutes from each other," began Red Bull KTM star Pedro Acosta, his voice breaking with emotion.

The double world champion then made his feelings clear about the ESTK race weekend going ahead.

“It's shit when you receive this news, and I think what the championship did going on with the race weekend was the most unrespectable thing I've ever seen in my life.

“I think many guys who are [running] this championship and making all these things, should think, if it happened to one of their kids, what they should do?

“Sometimes we say that the show must go on, but sometimes life is more expensive than a championship race.”

A statement announcing the death of Gomez, released by the FIM, had ended by saying the event would go ahead "in his honour and memory":

'With deep sorrow, FIM Europe announces the passing of Borja Gómez, a rider of the European Stock Championship, following a tragic crash during Free Practice at the Circuit de Nevers-Magny Cours.

'FIM Europe extends its heartfelt condolences to Borja’s family, friends, and team during this incredibly difficult time.

'This weekend, the championship will continue in his honour and memory.'