Despite the drama, Jorge Martin’s Aprilia MotoGP return viewed as welcome by one rider

Marco Bezzecchi believes Jorge Martin will “bring some good information” with him about the Aprilia when he makes his MotoGP return next weekend at the Czech Grand Prix.

The reigning world champion has been out of action since crashing at the Qatar Grand Prix, having also missed all of pre-season testing and the first three rounds to injury.

Jorge Martin made his return to riding on the RS-GP on Wednesday with a day of testing at Misano - taking advantage of a rule change Aprilia pushed for in his absence.

With his recovery going well, Martin is now expected to return to racing next weekend at Brno ahead of the summer break.

In his time away, he has become embroiled in a contract dispute with Aprilia as he looks to exercise a release clause, with those tensions stoked again during the Dutch Grand Prix weekend.

Despite all of this, Marco Bezzecchi sees Jorge Martin’s return to the team as a welcome step.

“It will be good,” he said on Thursday ahead of the German Grand Prix.

“It was nice to see him at the test. I think Massimo [Rivola, CEO] and all of Aprilia made a good job to organise this test.

“So, it’s positive for us to have him back, he will for sure bring some good information to the whole factory. So, hopefully I can learn something from him.”

Bezzecchi comes to the Sachsenring off the back of a second-place finish and a brace of a podiums at the Dutch Grand Prix.

It marks his second podium appearance in three rounds, having won at the British Grand Prix at the end of May.

Asked if he can take the fight to the Ducatis again, Bezzecchi replied: “Well, it’s always difficult to know before the weekend starts.

“But we come from a good moment. In Assen I was competitive, so the target is to try to continue in this way.

“This track has always been good always for me. I’ve always enjoyed riding here.

“Last year I was struggling a lot, but I think now the mood is different.

“So, I will try my best to be competitive and bring home a good result.”