Despite the drama, Jorge Martin’s Aprilia MotoGP return viewed as welcome by one rider

Jorge Martin is due to return next weekend at Brno

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi believes Jorge Martin will “bring some good information” with him about the Aprilia when he makes his MotoGP return next weekend at the Czech Grand Prix.

The reigning world champion has been out of action since crashing at the Qatar Grand Prix, having also missed all of pre-season testing and the first three rounds to injury.

Jorge Martin made his return to riding on the RS-GP on Wednesday with a day of testing at Misano - taking advantage of a rule change Aprilia pushed for in his absence.

With his recovery going well, Martin is now expected to return to racing next weekend at Brno ahead of the summer break.

In his time away, he has become embroiled in a contract dispute with Aprilia as he looks to exercise a release clause, with those tensions stoked again during the Dutch Grand Prix weekend.

Despite all of this, Marco Bezzecchi sees Jorge Martin’s return to the team as a welcome step.

“It will be good,” he said on Thursday ahead of the German Grand Prix.

“It was nice to see him at the test. I think Massimo [Rivola, CEO] and all of Aprilia made a good job to organise this test.

“So, it’s positive for us to have him back, he will for sure bring some good information to the whole factory. So, hopefully I can learn something from him.”

Bezzecchi comes to the Sachsenring off the back of a second-place finish and a brace of a podiums at the Dutch Grand Prix.

It marks his second podium appearance in three rounds, having won at the British Grand Prix at the end of May.

Asked if he can take the fight to the Ducatis again, Bezzecchi replied: “Well, it’s always difficult to know before the weekend starts.

“But we come from a good moment. In Assen I was competitive, so the target is to try to continue in this way.

“This track has always been good always for me. I’ve always enjoyed riding here.

“Last year I was struggling a lot, but I think now the mood is different.

“So, I will try my best to be competitive and bring home a good result.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
19m ago
Alex Marquez 'to be reviewed' after FP1 at German MotoGP
Alex Marquez
MotoGP News
20m ago
Honda MotoGP rider Luca Marini was “expecting worse” from Suzuka test crash
Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
29m ago
Fabio Quartararo names date for his Yamaha V4 debut
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
54m ago
Despite the drama, Jorge Martin’s Aprilia MotoGP return viewed as welcome by one rider
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
56m ago
Pedro Acosta: 'Disrespectful' for European STK to go ahead after Borja Gomez tragedy
Pedro Acosta, 2025 German MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez urges race federations ‘to help the family’ of fallen ex-Moto2 racer
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
“Rumblings” of Red Bull “friction” before Christian Horner sack revealed
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner
MotoGP News
1h ago
Enea Bastianini hospitalised, out of German MotoGP
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP News
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia “restarting” from “best weekend” of MotoGP 2025 in Germany
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Williams F1 boss James Vowles shares heartwarming personal news
James Vowles