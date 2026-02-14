Aprilia believes much of its current MotoGP knowledge will carry over into the sweeping 2027 technical regulations, even if the next generation of machinery will not be a “copy-and-paste” exercise.

The 2027 rule changes include smaller 850cc engines, a ban on ride-height devices and a switch from Michelin to Pirelli tyres.

While KTM and Honda have already run 850cc prototypes on track, Aprilia is among the manufacturers still conducting bench testing ahead of a ‘Spring’ debut.

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola suggested that bringing an early halt to development of the 1000cc to concentrate on next year’s machine would not be beneficial since there is so much “transferable” knowledge.

“Regarding the technical side, 2027 for sure is something quite different, but everything we learned so far will be very useful for the 27 bike,” Rivola said at the Sepang test.

“At the end, what you learn in the engine - I don't want to say it's a copy and paste, but we saw that there is a lot of know-how to transfer.

“Same for aero, same for chassis… So there will be a lot of knowledge to transfer to the new bike.”

2026 Aprilia RS-GP, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Test (Gold&Goose).

2026 Aprilia “80-90% fixed”

Turning the current RS-GP, which the newly re-signed Marco Bezzecchi steered to second overall at Sepang, Rivola confirmed that the base specification is almost finalised.

“I think 80-90% of the package is fixed.

“But small details, after we analyse everything at home, will be brought to Thailand for the very last development.

“And obviously Thailand is quite a different track in terms of aero, in terms of characteristics, it's more of a stop-and-go track.

"But yes, there will be something more to come at the final test.”

Ai Ogura, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Test (Gold&Goose).

Trackhouse contribution

With Jorge Martin sidelined following further surgery, Rivola also highlighted the development input from satellite Trackhouse riders Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura.

“This is also quite interesting. Riders explain things in different ways, but at the end, they gave almost the same comments, so that helps a lot," Rivola revealed.

“Honestly, having four official bikes on track with a good level of riders - Ai is not a rookie anymore, and Raul is ready to deliver good performance, so I'm quite happy also about the Trackhouse.”

Martin has been cleared by doctors to travel to Buriram, but must still pass the official MotoGP medical check before being allowed to ride at the final test.