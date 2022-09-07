2022 Misano MotoGP Test Results - Wednesday lap times

7 Sep 2022
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, San Marino MotoGP, 2 September

Lap times as of 11am during day two of the final in-season MotoGP test of the year, at Misano.

The second and final day of the Misano MotoGP test is underway in Italy.

Sunday's race winner and day one test leader Francesco Bagnaia picked up where he left off on Wednesday morning, leading the early running from Fabio Quartararo.

However, the Italian had been pushed to third by 11am, with Sunday's podium finisher Maverick Vinales putting Aprilia on top with the fastest lap of the test so far and Fabio Quartararo in second.

Marc Marquez took to the track shortly after 10am and is currently 16th quickest, 1.241s from Vinales after 12 laps, having matched his best Tuesday time.

Testing concludes at 6pm, with a break for lunch...

2022 Misano MotoGP Test - Day 2, Session 1 (11am)
 RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)1m 31.189s14/14
2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.114s11/17
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.302s19/19
4Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.311s14/22
5Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.425s9/19
6Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)+0.518s13/13
7Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.652s13/13
8Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.738s11/16
9Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.771s13/13
10Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.773s14/15
11Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.810s6/16
12Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.944s11/16
13Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.163s11/16
14Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.186s5/9
15Michele PirroITAAruba.it Racing (GP22)+1.221s11/11
16Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.241s10/11
17Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*+1.351s5/11
18Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+1.442s15/17
19Dani PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.474s16/16
20Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+1.781s4/17
21Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.848s10/10
22Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*+2.173s21/25
23Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+2.609s21/23

Fastest Day 1 time:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 31.292s

Official Misano MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 31.065s (2021)
Fastest race lap:
Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati 1m 31.868s (2022)

2022 Misano MotoGP Test - Day 2, Session 1 (10am)
 RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)1m 31.635s5/5
2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.900s3/3
3Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.966s4/4
4Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.983s9/10
5Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+1.335s4/4
6Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.452s6/6
7Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*+2.133s8/9
8Dani PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+2.318s6/6
9Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+2.566s11/11

Marc Marquez set the 18th fastest lap time, but only 1.1s from the top, during his MotoGP return on day one.

Sidelined for 100 days following bone realignment surgery on his right arm, the sore Repsol Honda star completed 39 laps in the morning session (+0.8s) and then sat out Tuesday afternoon to prepare for day two.

Meanwhile, Bagnaia and Ducati continued their momentum from the San Marino race weekend, topping day one of testing as Desmosedici riders filled three of the top four places.

Aleix Espargaro may now been replaced by four-in-a-row winner Bagnaia as Fabio Quartararo's nearest title rival, but the Aprilia rider gave a reminder of his potential by leading the morning session with a time good enough for third overall.

Reigning world champion Quartararo was just behind Espargaro's on-form team-mate Maverick Vinales in sixth, the Frenchman being impressed by his first taste of the 2023 Yamaha engine as well as a new chassis, which might be used next time at Aragon.

Suzuki gave Dominique Aegerter a surprise MotoGP debut alongside Alex Rins on Tuesday morning, then packed up from what was the team's final test before leaving MotoGP at the end of this season.

Aegerter lapped just 2.6s from Bagnaia during his 33 laps and if Joan Mir is still not fit for Aragon, might the reigning World Supersport champion and newly crowned Moto3 title winner be back on the GSX-RR in Spain?

"Dominique did a very good job, only a few laps but reasonable times! Hopefully we’ll see Joan back with us in Aragon, and we should have an update about that in the next days," said team manager Livio Suppo

Day 1 - Final Times

2022 Misano MotoGP Test - Day 1, Combined Session Times
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffSession
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)1m 31.292s2
2Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.181s2
3Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.239s1
4Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.262s2
5Maverick VinalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.265s1
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.296s1
7Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*+0.299s2
8Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.314s2
9Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.415s1
10Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)+0.449s1
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.624s2
12Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+0.644s1
13Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*+0.658s1
14Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.756s2
15Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.853s2
16Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.044s1
17Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+1.103s2
18Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.103s1
19Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.116s2
20Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.175s2
21Michele PirroITAAruba.it Racing (GP22)+1.27s1
22Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.342s1
23Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+1.447s1
24Dani PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.447s2
25Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*+1.528s1
26Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+2.087s1
27Dominique AegerterSWISuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+2.615s1
28Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)+3.605s1
 