2022 Misano MotoGP Test Results - Wednesday lap times

The second and final day of the Misano MotoGP test is underway in Italy.

Sunday's race winner and day one test leader Francesco Bagnaia picked up where he left off on Wednesday morning, leading the early running from Fabio Quartararo.

However, the Italian had been pushed to third by 11am, with Sunday's podium finisher Maverick Vinales putting Aprilia on top with the fastest lap of the test so far and Fabio Quartararo in second.

Marc Marquez took to the track shortly after 10am and is currently 16th quickest, 1.241s from Vinales after 12 laps, having matched his best Tuesday time.

Testing concludes at 6pm, with a break for lunch...

2022 Misano MotoGP Test - Day 2, Session 1 (11am) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) 1m 31.189s 14/14 2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.114s 11/17 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +0.302s 19/19 4 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.311s 14/22 5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.425s 9/19 6 Enea Bastianini ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21) +0.518s 13/13 7 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.652s 13/13 8 Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +0.738s 11/16 9 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.771s 13/13 10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.773s 14/15 11 Pol Espargaro SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.810s 6/16 12 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.944s 11/16 13 Alex Marquez SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.163s 11/16 14 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.186s 5/9 15 Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Racing (GP22) +1.221s 11/11 16 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.241s 10/11 17 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21)* +1.351s 5/11 18 Raul Fernandez SPA KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +1.442s 15/17 19 Dani Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.474s 16/16 20 Remy Gardner AUS KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +1.781s 4/17 21 Stefan Bradl GER Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.848s 10/10 22 Darryn Binder RSA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)* +2.173s 21/25 23 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +2.609s 21/23

Fastest Day 1 time:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 31.292s

Official Misano MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 31.065s (2021)

Fastest race lap:

Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati 1m 31.868s (2022)

2022 Misano MotoGP Test - Day 2, Session 1 (10am) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) 1m 31.635s 5/5 2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.900s 3/3 3 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.966s 4/4 4 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.983s 9/10 5 Remy Gardner AUS KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +1.335s 4/4 6 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.452s 6/6 7 Darryn Binder RSA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)* +2.133s 8/9 8 Dani Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +2.318s 6/6 9 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +2.566s 11/11

Marc Marquez set the 18th fastest lap time, but only 1.1s from the top, during his MotoGP return on day one.

Sidelined for 100 days following bone realignment surgery on his right arm, the sore Repsol Honda star completed 39 laps in the morning session (+0.8s) and then sat out Tuesday afternoon to prepare for day two.

Meanwhile, Bagnaia and Ducati continued their momentum from the San Marino race weekend, topping day one of testing as Desmosedici riders filled three of the top four places.

Aleix Espargaro may now been replaced by four-in-a-row winner Bagnaia as Fabio Quartararo's nearest title rival, but the Aprilia rider gave a reminder of his potential by leading the morning session with a time good enough for third overall.

Reigning world champion Quartararo was just behind Espargaro's on-form team-mate Maverick Vinales in sixth, the Frenchman being impressed by his first taste of the 2023 Yamaha engine as well as a new chassis, which might be used next time at Aragon.

Suzuki gave Dominique Aegerter a surprise MotoGP debut alongside Alex Rins on Tuesday morning, then packed up from what was the team's final test before leaving MotoGP at the end of this season.

Aegerter lapped just 2.6s from Bagnaia during his 33 laps and if Joan Mir is still not fit for Aragon, might the reigning World Supersport champion and newly crowned Moto3 title winner be back on the GSX-RR in Spain?

"Dominique did a very good job, only a few laps but reasonable times! Hopefully we’ll see Joan back with us in Aragon, and we should have an update about that in the next days," said team manager Livio Suppo

