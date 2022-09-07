2022 Misano MotoGP Test Results - Wednesday lap times
Lap times as of 11am during day two of the final in-season MotoGP test of the year, at Misano.
The second and final day of the Misano MotoGP test is underway in Italy.
Sunday's race winner and day one test leader Francesco Bagnaia picked up where he left off on Wednesday morning, leading the early running from Fabio Quartararo.
However, the Italian had been pushed to third by 11am, with Sunday's podium finisher Maverick Vinales putting Aprilia on top with the fastest lap of the test so far and Fabio Quartararo in second.
Marc Marquez took to the track shortly after 10am and is currently 16th quickest, 1.241s from Vinales after 12 laps, having matched his best Tuesday time.
Testing concludes at 6pm, with a break for lunch...
|2022 Misano MotoGP Test - Day 2, Session 1 (11am)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|1m 31.189s
|14/14
|2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.114s
|11/17
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+0.302s
|19/19
|4
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.311s
|14/22
|5
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.425s
|9/19
|6
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|+0.518s
|13/13
|7
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.652s
|13/13
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+0.738s
|11/16
|9
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.771s
|13/13
|10
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.773s
|14/15
|11
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.810s
|6/16
|12
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.944s
|11/16
|13
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.163s
|11/16
|14
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.186s
|5/9
|15
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing (GP22)
|+1.221s
|11/11
|16
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.241s
|10/11
|17
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|+1.351s
|5/11
|18
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.442s
|15/17
|19
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.474s
|16/16
|20
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.781s
|4/17
|21
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.848s
|10/10
|22
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|+2.173s
|21/25
|23
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+2.609s
|21/23
Fastest Day 1 time:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 31.292s
Official Misano MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 31.065s (2021)
Fastest race lap:
Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati 1m 31.868s (2022)
|2022 Misano MotoGP Test - Day 2, Session 1 (10am)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|1m 31.635s
|5/5
|2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.900s
|3/3
|3
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.966s
|4/4
|4
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.983s
|9/10
|5
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.335s
|4/4
|6
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.452s
|6/6
|7
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|+2.133s
|8/9
|8
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+2.318s
|6/6
|9
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+2.566s
|11/11
Marc Marquez set the 18th fastest lap time, but only 1.1s from the top, during his MotoGP return on day one.
Sidelined for 100 days following bone realignment surgery on his right arm, the sore Repsol Honda star completed 39 laps in the morning session (+0.8s) and then sat out Tuesday afternoon to prepare for day two.
Meanwhile, Bagnaia and Ducati continued their momentum from the San Marino race weekend, topping day one of testing as Desmosedici riders filled three of the top four places.
Aleix Espargaro may now been replaced by four-in-a-row winner Bagnaia as Fabio Quartararo's nearest title rival, but the Aprilia rider gave a reminder of his potential by leading the morning session with a time good enough for third overall.
Reigning world champion Quartararo was just behind Espargaro's on-form team-mate Maverick Vinales in sixth, the Frenchman being impressed by his first taste of the 2023 Yamaha engine as well as a new chassis, which might be used next time at Aragon.
Suzuki gave Dominique Aegerter a surprise MotoGP debut alongside Alex Rins on Tuesday morning, then packed up from what was the team's final test before leaving MotoGP at the end of this season.
Aegerter lapped just 2.6s from Bagnaia during his 33 laps and if Joan Mir is still not fit for Aragon, might the reigning World Supersport champion and newly crowned Moto3 title winner be back on the GSX-RR in Spain?
"Dominique did a very good job, only a few laps but reasonable times! Hopefully we’ll see Joan back with us in Aragon, and we should have an update about that in the next days," said team manager Livio Suppo
Day 1 - Final Times
|2022 Misano MotoGP Test - Day 1, Combined Session Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Session
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|1m 31.292s
|2
|2
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.181s
|2
|3
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.239s
|1
|4
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.262s
|2
|5
|Maverick Vinales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.265s
|1
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.296s
|1
|7
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|+0.299s
|2
|8
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.314s
|2
|9
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.415s
|1
|10
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|+0.449s
|1
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.624s
|2
|12
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+0.644s
|1
|13
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|+0.658s
|1
|14
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.756s
|2
|15
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+0.853s
|2
|16
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.044s
|1
|17
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.103s
|2
|18
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.103s
|1
|19
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.116s
|2
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.175s
|2
|21
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing (GP22)
|+1.27s
|1
|22
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.342s
|1
|23
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.447s
|1
|24
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.447s
|2
|25
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|+1.528s
|1
|26
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+2.087s
|1
|27
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+2.615s
|1
|28
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|+3.605s
|1