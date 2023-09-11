Following Sunday’s San Marino MotoGP, riders and teams returned to Misano for a day of official testing.

Much attention was focused on the debut of 2024 prototypes from Yamaha and Honda, whose star riders Fabio Quartararo and Marc Marquez have been pushing for a major improvement from their respective manufacturers for next season. While Yamaha had a new engine, Honda's prototype was powered by the 2023 spec.

KTM riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller were testing the carbon fibre chassis used by wild-card star Dani Pedrosa.

Factory Aprilia riders Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales likewise had a carbon fibre frame available to try for the RS-GP, while RNF's Miguel Oliveira got to ride the 2023 machine.

Michelin also had two rear tyres, a soft and a medium, available in a new 2024 compound. Plus a new medium front with 2024 compound.

Injured Ducati riders Francesco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi, on the podium in both Misano races, did not test.

Testing ran from 9am to 6pm.

The first Session, led by Luca Marini with a 1m 31.164s, finished at 12:45. The second Session took place from 2pm until 6pm, followed by practice starts.

VR46's Marini also topped Session 2, setting the fastest lap of the day in the final hour to finish 0.234s clear of Aprilia's Maverick Vinales, with Brad Binder third for KTM.

The next official track action will be opening practice for the inaugural Indian MotoGP on Friday, September 22...

2023 Official Misano MotoGP Test - Session 2, 6pm (FINAL) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 ^8 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 1m 30.602s 47/49 2 ^6 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.234s 35/42 3 ^7 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.552s 35/36 4 ˅3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.566s 25/27 5 ^11 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.573s 43/44 6 ˅2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.575s 50/50 7 ^7 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.630s 31/37 8 ^7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.699s 39/44 9 ˅7 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.735s 17/26 10 ˅3 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.760s 32/32 11 ˅8 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.779s 17/25 12 ^1 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.832s 40/40 13 ˅8 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.930s 13/14 14 ˅8 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.973s 22/28 15 ˅4 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.084s 15/28 16 ˅4 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.085s 30/43

Official Misano MotoGP records

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 30.390s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 31.342s (2022)

2023 Official Misano MotoGP Test - Session 2, 5pm Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 ^1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 1m 31.168s 25/27 2 ˅1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.169s 17/26 3 ^7 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.213s 17/21 4 ^4 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.237s 29/30 5 ˅2 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.364s 13/14 6 ^7 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.407s 22/28 7 ^5 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.427s 22/22 8 ˅4 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.437s 20/27 9 ˅4 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.467s 16/31 10 ˅3 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.518s 17/19 11 ˅5 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.518s 15/28 12 ˅3 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.635s 13/26 13 ^3 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.765s 26/26 14 ˅3 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.814s 4/25 15 ˅1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.820s 14/20 16 ˅1 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.823s 18/19

2023 Official Misano MotoGP Test - Session 2, 4pm Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 1m 31.337s 17/20 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.136s 18/22 3 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.195s 13/14 4 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.281s 5/12 5 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.298s 16/21 6 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.349s 15/15 7 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.394s 10/12 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.397s 6/18 9 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.466s 13/15 10 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.497s 5/11 11 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.645s 4/15 12 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.659s 9/10 13 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.763s 15/18 14 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.778s 9/9 15 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.846s 4/12 16 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.412s 3/10

Marc Marquez moves up to 4th place, 0.407s from fastest man Jorge Martin... But he was riding the current Honda, not the 2024 prototype. #MisanoTest — Peter McLaren (@McLarenMotoGP) September 11, 2023

2023 Official Misano MotoGP Test - Session 2, 3pm Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 1m 31.532s 13/14 2 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.185s 7/8 3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.202s 6/6 4 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.386s 5/5 5 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.651s 4/5 6 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.669s 4/9 7 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.690s 5/5 8 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.264s 4/4

SESSION 1

As of 12:45pm, and the end of Session 1, Luca Marini is fastest for VR46 Ducati followed by San Marpino MotoGP winner Jorge Martin (who walked back without his bike just before lunch), Aprilia's Maverick Vinales and Miller.

2023 Official Misano MotoGP Test - 12:45pm (end Session 1) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 ^3 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 1m 31.164s 39/39 2 ˅1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.187s 27/36 3 ˅1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.194s 27/40 4 ^5 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.325s 31/31 5 ˅2 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.328s 41/41 6 ^2 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.363s 43/43 7 ˅2 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.515s 19/28 8 ^2 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.570s 39/41 9 ˅3 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.578s 40/49 10 ˅3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.607s 38/41 11 ^5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.647s 27/32 12 ˅1 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.680s 39/39 13 ^1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.765s 32/32 14 ^3 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.831s 39/47 15 = Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.982s 38/38 16 ˅4 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.986s 18/36 17 ˅4 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.023s 17/35 18 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.152s 20/29

As of midday, Sunday's winner Jorge Martin is fastest for Pramac Ducati ahead of Aprilia's Maverick Vinales, while Marc Marquez has now joined team-mate Joan Mir in trying a 2024 'Bradl' prototype. Aleix Espargaro fell at Turn 13.

Now @marcmarquez93 heads out for his first run on the red, white and blue machine ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/iuXCXB0Rfx — Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) September 11, 2023

2023 Official Misano MotoGP Test - 12pm Rider Nat Team Time Lap Speed 1 ^10 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 1m 31.351s 27/28 299.1 2 ^2 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.007s 27/29 298.3 3 = Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.270s 23/28 296.7 4 ^1 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.316s 18/29 296.7 5 ˅4 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.328s 19/19 299.1 6 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.391s 40/40 295.8 7 ^6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.446s 32/34 295.8 8 ˅6 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.484s 21/32 295 9 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.496s 19/20 295.8 10 ˅2 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.524s 29/29 295 11 ^3 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.704s 33/33 296.7 12 ˅5 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.799s 18/28 296.7 13 ^3 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.836s 17/30 295.8 14 ˅2 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.861s 19/27 298.3 15 = Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.891s 24/28 294.2 16 ˅6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.917s 17/22 291.8 17 ^1 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.952s 27/34 292.6 18 ˅1 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.965s 20/20 293.4

KTM engineers gather around Jack Miller after his first run on the carbon fibre chassis. #MisanoTest #MotoGP pic.twitter.com/dlGUkBbhey — Peter McLaren (@McLarenMotoGP) September 11, 2023

Miguel Oliveira is fastest as of 11am, riding an 'all-black' test Aprilia. RNF team-mate Raul Fernandez looks to have his usual (2022) RNF machines.

The test, the last available to MotoGP race riders before the end of the 2023 world championship, takes place from 9:00-18:00 (UK time), with a break for lunch…

2023 Official Misano MotoGP Test - 11am Rider Nat Team Time 1 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 1m 31.743s 2 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.096s 3 Maverick Vinales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.293s 4 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.316s 5 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.316s 6 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.407s 7 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.422s 8 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.452s 9 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.487s 10 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.585s 11 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.589s 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.599s 13 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.667s 14 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.670s 15 Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.989s 16 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.989s 17 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.169s 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.421s