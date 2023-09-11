2023 Misano MotoGP Test results - Monday
Final (6pm) lap times from Monday’s official post-race MotoGP test at Misano.
Following Sunday’s San Marino MotoGP, riders and teams returned to Misano for a day of official testing.
Much attention was focused on the debut of 2024 prototypes from Yamaha and Honda, whose star riders Fabio Quartararo and Marc Marquez have been pushing for a major improvement from their respective manufacturers for next season. While Yamaha had a new engine, Honda's prototype was powered by the 2023 spec.
KTM riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller were testing the carbon fibre chassis used by wild-card star Dani Pedrosa.
Factory Aprilia riders Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales likewise had a carbon fibre frame available to try for the RS-GP, while RNF's Miguel Oliveira got to ride the 2023 machine.
Michelin also had two rear tyres, a soft and a medium, available in a new 2024 compound. Plus a new medium front with 2024 compound.
Injured Ducati riders Francesco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi, on the podium in both Misano races, did not test.
Testing ran from 9am to 6pm.
The first Session, led by Luca Marini with a 1m 31.164s, finished at 12:45. The second Session took place from 2pm until 6pm, followed by practice starts.
VR46's Marini also topped Session 2, setting the fastest lap of the day in the final hour to finish 0.234s clear of Aprilia's Maverick Vinales, with Brad Binder third for KTM.
The next official track action will be opening practice for the inaugural Indian MotoGP on Friday, September 22...
|2023 Official Misano MotoGP Test - Session 2, 6pm (FINAL)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|^8
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|1m 30.602s
|47/49
|2
|^6
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.234s
|35/42
|3
|^7
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.552s
|35/36
|4
|˅3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.566s
|25/27
|5
|^11
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.573s
|43/44
|6
|˅2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.575s
|50/50
|7
|^7
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.630s
|31/37
|8
|^7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.699s
|39/44
|9
|˅7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.735s
|17/26
|10
|˅3
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.760s
|32/32
|11
|˅8
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.779s
|17/25
|12
|^1
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.832s
|40/40
|13
|˅8
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.930s
|13/14
|14
|˅8
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.973s
|22/28
|15
|˅4
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+1.084s
|15/28
|16
|˅4
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.085s
|30/43
Official Misano MotoGP records
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 30.390s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 31.342s (2022)
|2023 Official Misano MotoGP Test - Session 2, 5pm
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|^1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|1m 31.168s
|25/27
|2
|˅1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.169s
|17/26
|3
|^7
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.213s
|17/21
|4
|^4
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.237s
|29/30
|5
|˅2
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.364s
|13/14
|6
|^7
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.407s
|22/28
|7
|^5
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.427s
|22/22
|8
|˅4
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.437s
|20/27
|9
|˅4
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.467s
|16/31
|10
|˅3
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.518s
|17/19
|11
|˅5
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+0.518s
|15/28
|12
|˅3
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.635s
|13/26
|13
|^3
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.765s
|26/26
|14
|˅3
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.814s
|4/25
|15
|˅1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.820s
|14/20
|16
|˅1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.823s
|18/19
|2023 Official Misano MotoGP Test - Session 2, 4pm
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|1m 31.337s
|17/20
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.136s
|18/22
|3
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.195s
|13/14
|4
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.281s
|5/12
|5
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.298s
|16/21
|6
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+0.349s
|15/15
|7
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.394s
|10/12
|8
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.397s
|6/18
|9
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.466s
|13/15
|10
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.497s
|5/11
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.645s
|4/15
|12
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.659s
|9/10
|13
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.763s
|15/18
|14
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.778s
|9/9
|15
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.846s
|4/12
|16
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.412s
|3/10
|2023 Official Misano MotoGP Test - Session 2, 3pm
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|1m 31.532s
|13/14
|2
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.185s
|7/8
|3
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.202s
|6/6
|4
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.386s
|5/5
|5
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.651s
|4/5
|6
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.669s
|4/9
|7
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.690s
|5/5
|8
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.264s
|4/4
SESSION 1
As of 12:45pm, and the end of Session 1, Luca Marini is fastest for VR46 Ducati followed by San Marpino MotoGP winner Jorge Martin (who walked back without his bike just before lunch), Aprilia's Maverick Vinales and Miller.
|2023 Official Misano MotoGP Test - 12:45pm (end Session 1)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|^3
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|1m 31.164s
|39/39
|2
|˅1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.187s
|27/36
|3
|˅1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.194s
|27/40
|4
|^5
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.325s
|31/31
|5
|˅2
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.328s
|41/41
|6
|^2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.363s
|43/43
|7
|˅2
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.515s
|19/28
|8
|^2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.570s
|39/41
|9
|˅3
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+0.578s
|40/49
|10
|˅3
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.607s
|38/41
|11
|^5
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.647s
|27/32
|12
|˅1
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+0.680s
|39/39
|13
|^1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.765s
|32/32
|14
|^3
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.831s
|39/47
|15
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.982s
|38/38
|16
|˅4
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.986s
|18/36
|17
|˅4
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.023s
|17/35
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.152s
|20/29
As of midday, Sunday's winner Jorge Martin is fastest for Pramac Ducati ahead of Aprilia's Maverick Vinales, while Marc Marquez has now joined team-mate Joan Mir in trying a 2024 'Bradl' prototype. Aleix Espargaro fell at Turn 13.
|2023 Official Misano MotoGP Test - 12pm
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|Speed
|1
|^10
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|1m 31.351s
|27/28
|299.1
|2
|^2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.007s
|27/29
|298.3
|3
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.270s
|23/28
|296.7
|4
|^1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.316s
|18/29
|296.7
|5
|˅4
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.328s
|19/19
|299.1
|6
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+0.391s
|40/40
|295.8
|7
|^6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.446s
|32/34
|295.8
|8
|˅6
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.484s
|21/32
|295
|9
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.496s
|19/20
|295.8
|10
|˅2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.524s
|29/29
|295
|11
|^3
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+0.704s
|33/33
|296.7
|12
|˅5
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.799s
|18/28
|296.7
|13
|^3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.836s
|17/30
|295.8
|14
|˅2
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.861s
|19/27
|298.3
|15
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.891s
|24/28
|294.2
|16
|˅6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.917s
|17/22
|291.8
|17
|^1
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.952s
|27/34
|292.6
|18
|˅1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.965s
|20/20
|293.4
Miguel Oliveira is fastest as of 11am, riding an 'all-black' test Aprilia. RNF team-mate Raul Fernandez looks to have his usual (2022) RNF machines.
The test, the last available to MotoGP race riders before the end of the 2023 world championship, takes place from 9:00-18:00 (UK time), with a break for lunch…
|2023 Official Misano MotoGP Test - 11am
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|1m 31.743s
|2
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.096s
|3
|Maverick Vinales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.293s
|4
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.316s
|5
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+0.316s
|6
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.407s
|7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.422s
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.452s
|9
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.487s
|10
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.585s
|11
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.589s
|12
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.599s
|13
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.667s
|14
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+0.670s
|15
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.989s
|16
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.989s
|17
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.169s
|18
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.421s
|2023 Official Misano MotoGP Test - 10am
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|1m 32.916s
|2
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.813s
|3
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.943s
|4
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+1.051s
|5
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.254s
|6
|Maverick Vinales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+2.482s
|7
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+3.758s
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+3.977s
|9
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+4.533s