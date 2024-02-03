2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test results - Day 3
11am lap times during Saturday’s third and final day of the 2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown test.
2024 MotoGP testing featuring race riders kicks off at Sepang in Malaysia with a three-day Shakedown, which concludes this (Saturday) evening.
KTM riders set the pace on days one and two courtesy of star test riders Dani Pedrosa and Pol Espargaro.
Race riders from Honda and Yamaha joined the action on day two, their attendance possible due to the new concession rules, with Yamaha’s former world champion Fabio Quartararo second fastest (+0.283s) to Espargaro.
Meanwhile, rookie Pedro Acosta has turned heads by being fast on both days, including a close third (+0.290s) for GASGAS Tech3 on Friday.
With Espargaro setting a 1m 58.241s, lap times are expected to break into the 1m 57s on day three, weather permitting.
Aerodynamics have been a big talking point so far, including innovative new ideas from Aprilia (with its 'Batmobile' rear bodywork), KTM (front fender wing) and Ducati (which looks to have merged its 2023 fairings by combining downwash channels with a ground effect design). Honda has made radical changes throughout its RC213V, while Yamaha also has several aero packages available.
Now released from the engine design freeze, Honda and Yamaha also have the freedom to alter their powerplants throughout this year.
Track action at the Shakedown takes place from 10am to 6pm.
The Official test, featuring all of the 2024 MotoGP race riders, will then be held from February 6-8, again with practice starts at the end of each day...
|2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 3 (11am)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|1m 58.32s
|2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.161s
|3
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.420s
|4
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.364s
|5
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+61.498s
|6
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)
|+2.278s
|7
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|+2.483s
|8
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+2.753s
|9
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|+2.779s
|10
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24)
|+3.502s
|11
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+3.719s
|12
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|+4.052s
|13
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+6.357s
Official Sepang MotoGP records
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo) 1m 57.491s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) 1m 58.979s (2022)
|2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 2
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|1m 58.241s
|2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.283s
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.290s
|4
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.409s
|5
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|+0.431s
|6
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.846s
|7
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.850s
|8
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.971s
|9
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.028s
|10
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|+1.529s
|11
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)
|+1.633s
|12
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+1.915s
|13
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24)
|+2.579s
|2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 1
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|1m 59.233s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|1m 59.385s
|3
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|1m 59.415s
|4
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|1m 59.860s
|5
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|2m 0.866s
|6
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)
|2m 1.013s
|7
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24)
|2m 1.809s
* Rookie