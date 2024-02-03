2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test results - Day 3

2024 MotoGP testing featuring race riders kicks off at Sepang in Malaysia with a three-day Shakedown, which concludes this (Saturday) evening.

KTM riders set the pace on days one and two courtesy of star test riders Dani Pedrosa and Pol Espargaro.

Race riders from Honda and Yamaha joined the action on day two, their attendance possible due to the new concession rules, with Yamaha’s former world champion Fabio Quartararo second fastest (+0.283s) to Espargaro.

Meanwhile, rookie Pedro Acosta has turned heads by being fast on both days, including a close third (+0.290s) for GASGAS Tech3 on Friday.

With Espargaro setting a 1m 58.241s, lap times are expected to break into the 1m 57s on day three, weather permitting.

Aerodynamics have been a big talking point so far, including innovative new ideas from Aprilia (with its 'Batmobile' rear bodywork), KTM (front fender wing) and Ducati (which looks to have merged its 2023 fairings by combining downwash channels with a ground effect design). Honda has made radical changes throughout its RC213V, while Yamaha also has several aero packages available.

Now released from the engine design freeze, Honda and Yamaha also have the freedom to alter their powerplants throughout this year.

Track action at the Shakedown takes place from 10am to 6pm.

The Official test, featuring all of the 2024 MotoGP race riders, will then be held from February 6-8, again with practice starts at the end of each day...

2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 3 (11am) Rider Nat Team Time 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 1m 58.32s 2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.161s 3 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.420s 4 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.364s 5 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +61.498s 6 Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +2.278s 7 Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +2.483s 8 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +2.753s 9 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +2.779s 10 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24) +3.502s 11 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +3.719s 12 Pol Espargaro SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +4.052s 13 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +6.357s

Official Sepang MotoGP records

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo) 1m 57.491s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) 1m 58.979s (2022)

2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 2 Rider Nat Team Time 1 Pol Espargaro SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 1m 58.241s 2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.283s 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.290s 4 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.409s 5 Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +0.431s 6 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.846s 7 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.850s 8 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.971s 9 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.028s 10 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +1.529s 11 Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +1.633s 12 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +1.915s 13 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24) +2.579s

2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 1 Rider Nat Team Time 1 Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 1m 59.233s 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 1m 59.385s 3 Pol Espargaro SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 1m 59.415s 4 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) 1m 59.860s 5 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 2m 0.866s 6 Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) 2m 1.013s 7 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24) 2m 1.809s

* Rookie