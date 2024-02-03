2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test results - Day 3

11am lap times during Saturday’s third and final day of the 2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown test.

Pedro Acosta, Sepang MotoGP test, 2 February
2024 MotoGP testing featuring race riders kicks off at Sepang in Malaysia with a three-day Shakedown, which concludes this (Saturday) evening.

KTM riders set the pace on days one and two courtesy of star test riders Dani Pedrosa and Pol Espargaro.

Race riders from Honda and Yamaha joined the action on day two, their attendance possible due to the new concession rules, with Yamaha’s former world champion Fabio Quartararo second fastest (+0.283s) to Espargaro.

Meanwhile, rookie Pedro Acosta has turned heads by being fast on both days, including a close third (+0.290s) for GASGAS Tech3 on Friday.

With Espargaro setting a 1m 58.241s, lap times are expected to break into the 1m 57s on day three, weather permitting.

Aerodynamics have been a big talking point so far, including innovative new ideas from Aprilia (with its 'Batmobile' rear bodywork), KTM (front fender wing) and Ducati (which looks to have merged its 2023 fairings by combining downwash channels with a ground effect design). Honda has made radical changes throughout its RC213V, while Yamaha also has several aero packages available.

Now released from the engine design freeze, Honda and Yamaha also have the freedom to alter their powerplants throughout this year.

Track action at the Shakedown takes place from 10am to 6pm.

The Official test, featuring all of the 2024 MotoGP race riders, will then be held from February 6-8, again with practice starts at the end of each day...

2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 3 (11am)
 RiderNatTeamTime
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*1m 58.32s
2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.161s
3Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.420s
4Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.364s
5Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+61.498s
6Cal CrutchlowGBRYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+2.278s
7Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+2.483s
8Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+2.753s
9Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+2.779s
10Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24)+3.502s
11Michele PirroITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+3.719s
12Pol EspargaroSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+4.052s
13Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+6.357s

Official Sepang MotoGP records

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo) 1m 57.491s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) 1m 58.979s (2022)

2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 2 
 RiderNatTeamTime
1Pol EspargaroSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)1m 58.241s
2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.283s
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.290s
4Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.409s
5Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+0.431s
6Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.846s
7Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.850s
8Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.971s
9Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.028s
10Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+1.529s
11Cal CrutchlowGBRYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+1.633s
12Michele PirroITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+1.915s
13Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24)+2.579s
2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 1
 RiderNatTeamTime
1Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)1m 59.233s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*1m 59.385s
3Pol EspargaroSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)1m 59.415s
4Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Rider (RC213V)1m 59.860s
5Michele PirroITADucati Lenovo (GP24)2m 0.866s
6Cal CrutchlowGBRYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)2m 1.013s
7Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24)2m 1.809s

* Rookie

 

 

