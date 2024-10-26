2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Sprint Race Results
Sprint race results from the Thai MotoGP at Buriram, round 18 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|19m 31.131s
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+1.357s
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+2.372s
|4
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+5.402s
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+10.140s
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+11.087s
|7
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+11.538s
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+11.680s
|9
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+13.692s
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+14.483s
|11
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+18.397s
|12
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+18.544s
|13
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+19.265s
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+19.688s
|15
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+19.988s
|16
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+21.298s
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+21.413s
|18
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+23.400s
|19
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+23.979s
|20
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+29.474s
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+39.389s
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|DNF
* Rookie
Enea Bastianini wins the 2024 Thai MotoGP Sprint race as Jorge Martin beats pole qualifier Francesco Bagnaia to extend his world championship lead.
Starting behind the factory Ducatis, Martin out-launched Bastianini off the line, then dived under Bagnaia at Turn 1 - but both were sent wide on the exit.
Bastianini was thus handed the early lead from Marquez, Bagnaia and Pedro Acosta, with Martin down to fifth.
The Pramac rider fought back through the field to second but could do nothing about Bastianini and spent the closing stages under pressure from Bagnaia.
Martin was among several riders to receive a track limits warning.
Marc Marquez rode to a lonely fourth while Acosta crashed from fifth place at the Turn 3 hairpin.
Acosta's exit contributed to the eight Ducati riders filling the top eight!
The hard front and medium rear were the popular tyre choice. The exceptions were Joan Mir (hard rear), plus the VR46 Ducatis, Alex Marquez and Aleix Espargaro (soft front).
Due to the added heat and stress placed on the tyres, Buriram is among the venues where Michelin selects its stiffer construction rears.
Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.
The punishment for failing to meet the minimum in a Grand Prix is a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.