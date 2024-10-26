2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the Thai MotoGP at Buriram, round 18 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Sprint Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)19m 31.131s
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.357s
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+2.372s
4Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+5.402s
5Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+10.140s
6Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+11.087s
7Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+11.538s
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+11.680s
9Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+13.692s
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+14.483s
11Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+18.397s
12Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+18.544s
13Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+19.265s
14Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+19.688s
15Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+19.988s
16Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+21.298s
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+21.413s
18Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+23.400s
19Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+23.979s
20Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+29.474s
21Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+39.389s
 Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*DNF

* Rookie

Enea Bastianini wins the 2024 Thai MotoGP Sprint race as Jorge Martin beats pole qualifier Francesco Bagnaia to extend his world championship lead.

Starting behind the factory Ducatis, Martin out-launched Bastianini off the line, then dived under Bagnaia at Turn 1 - but both were sent wide on the exit.

Bastianini was thus handed the early lead from Marquez, Bagnaia and Pedro Acosta, with Martin down to fifth.

The Pramac rider fought back through the field to second but could do nothing about Bastianini and spent the closing stages under pressure from Bagnaia.

Martin was among several riders to receive a track limits warning.

Marc Marquez rode to a lonely fourth while Acosta crashed from fifth place at the Turn 3 hairpin.

Acosta's exit contributed to the eight Ducati riders filling the top eight!

The hard front and medium rear were the popular tyre choice. The exceptions were Joan Mir (hard rear), plus the VR46 Ducatis, Alex Marquez and Aleix Espargaro (soft front).

Due to the added heat and stress placed on the tyres, Buriram is among the venues where Michelin selects its stiffer construction rears.

Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The punishment for failing to meet the minimum in a Grand Prix is a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

