2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Sprint Race Results

Enea Bastianini wins the 2024 Thai MotoGP Sprint race as Jorge Martin beats pole qualifier Francesco Bagnaia to extend his world championship lead.

Starting behind the factory Ducatis, Martin out-launched Bastianini off the line, then dived under Bagnaia at Turn 1 - but both were sent wide on the exit.

Bastianini was thus handed the early lead from Marquez, Bagnaia and Pedro Acosta, with Martin down to fifth.

The Pramac rider fought back through the field to second but could do nothing about Bastianini and spent the closing stages under pressure from Bagnaia.

Martin was among several riders to receive a track limits warning.

Marc Marquez rode to a lonely fourth while Acosta crashed from fifth place at the Turn 3 hairpin.

Acosta's exit contributed to the eight Ducati riders filling the top eight!

The hard front and medium rear were the popular tyre choice. The exceptions were Joan Mir (hard rear), plus the VR46 Ducatis, Alex Marquez and Aleix Espargaro (soft front).