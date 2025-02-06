2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test Results - Day 2 (Thursday)

Lap times as of 12pm during Thursday’s second day of the 2025 Official Sepang MotoGP test.

Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test

Hourly result updates...

2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - 12pm (Day 2)
  RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1^2Franco MorbidelliITAVR46 Ducati (GP24)1:57.21s18/23
2˅1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.114s6/15
3^1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)+0.130s9/15
4˅2Fermin AldeguerSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.335s8/26
5^4Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.761s18/20
6^10Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.928s10/18
7^3Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.946s21/26
8^9Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.065s23/30
9˅1Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.275s15/16
10˅5Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+1.438s4/12
11=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.477s13/19
12˅6Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+1.487s8/15
13˅6Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+1.644s8/12
14^5Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.714s18/23
15NAPedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.903s4/7
16˅4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+2.223s8/21
17˅4Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+2.241s4/14
18˅4Somkiat ChantraTHALCR Honda (RC213V)*+2.414s7/23
19˅4Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+2.430s4/21
20˅2Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+2.754s14/17
21NAMichele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP25)+4.186s4/5
22NALorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP25)+4.289s6/8

Key:

^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.

Rider is same position as previous hour.

˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.

Fastest Day 1 time:

Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1m 57.555s

Fastest Shakedown Test time:

Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1m 57.794s (Day 3)

Official Sepang MotoGP records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 56.337s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez Ducati 1m 58.979s (2023)

2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - 11am (Day 2)
 RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1:57.324s6/8
2Fermin AldeguerSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.221s8/13
3Franco MorbidelliITAVR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.545s14/15
4Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)+0.799s8/8
5Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+1.324s4/10
6Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+1.373s8/9
7Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+1.530s8/10
8Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.857s4/9
9Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.896s4/10
10Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.035s12/14
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+2.057s3/10
12Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+2.109s8/10
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+2.127s4/7
14Somkiat ChantraTHALCR Honda (RC213V)*+2.300s7/10
15Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+2.316s4/7
16Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+2.588s3/8
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.638s9/18
18Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+2.730s6/7
19Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+2.917s8/11

After a three-day Shakedown for rookies, factory test riders and race riders from Yamaha and Honda, the Official Sepang MotoGP Test runs from Wednesday to Friday in Malaysia.

A punishing opening day saw Jorge Martin, Fabio di Giannantonio and Raul Fernandez all ruled out by injuries, while Shakedown leader Fabio Quartararo was quickest for Yamaha from new factory Ducati signing Marc Marquez.

After Sepang, only one more official test, at Buriram from February 12-13, will remain before the Thai season-opener starts on February 28.

Engine specification for Ducati, KTM and Aprilia will be frozen from the Thai GP until the end of 2026, to reduce development costs ahead of the new 850cc era in 2027.

Honda and Yamaha are currently free to continue engine development, due to their D concession ranking.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

