2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test Results - Day 2 (Thursday)
Lap times as of 12pm during Thursday’s second day of the 2025 Official Sepang MotoGP test.
Hourly result updates...
|2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - 12pm (Day 2)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|^2
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|1:57.21s
|18/23
|2
|˅1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.114s
|6/15
|3
|^1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.130s
|9/15
|4
|˅2
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.335s
|8/26
|5
|^4
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.761s
|18/20
|6
|^10
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.928s
|10/18
|7
|^3
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.946s
|21/26
|8
|^9
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.065s
|23/30
|9
|˅1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.275s
|15/16
|10
|˅5
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+1.438s
|4/12
|11
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.477s
|13/19
|12
|˅6
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)
|+1.487s
|8/15
|13
|˅6
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+1.644s
|8/12
|14
|^5
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.714s
|18/23
|15
|NA
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.903s
|4/7
|16
|˅4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+2.223s
|8/21
|17
|˅4
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+2.241s
|4/14
|18
|˅4
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)*
|+2.414s
|7/23
|19
|˅4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+2.430s
|4/21
|20
|˅2
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+2.754s
|14/17
|21
|NA
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Test Rider (GP25)
|+4.186s
|4/5
|22
|NA
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP25)
|+4.289s
|6/8
Key:
^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.
= Rider is same position as previous hour.
˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.
Fastest Day 1 time:
Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1m 57.555s
Fastest Shakedown Test time:
Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1m 57.794s (Day 3)
Official Sepang MotoGP records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 56.337s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez Ducati 1m 58.979s (2023)
|2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - 11am (Day 2)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1:57.324s
|6/8
|2
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.221s
|8/13
|3
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.545s
|14/15
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.799s
|8/8
|5
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+1.324s
|4/10
|6
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)
|+1.373s
|8/9
|7
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+1.530s
|8/10
|8
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.857s
|4/9
|9
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.896s
|4/10
|10
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.035s
|12/14
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+2.057s
|3/10
|12
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+2.109s
|8/10
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+2.127s
|4/7
|14
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)*
|+2.300s
|7/10
|15
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+2.316s
|4/7
|16
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+2.588s
|3/8
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.638s
|9/18
|18
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+2.730s
|6/7
|19
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+2.917s
|8/11
After a three-day Shakedown for rookies, factory test riders and race riders from Yamaha and Honda, the Official Sepang MotoGP Test runs from Wednesday to Friday in Malaysia.
A punishing opening day saw Jorge Martin, Fabio di Giannantonio and Raul Fernandez all ruled out by injuries, while Shakedown leader Fabio Quartararo was quickest for Yamaha from new factory Ducati signing Marc Marquez.
After Sepang, only one more official test, at Buriram from February 12-13, will remain before the Thai season-opener starts on February 28.
Engine specification for Ducati, KTM and Aprilia will be frozen from the Thai GP until the end of 2026, to reduce development costs ahead of the new 850cc era in 2027.
Honda and Yamaha are currently free to continue engine development, due to their D concession ranking.