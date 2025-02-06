2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test Results - Day 2 (Thursday)

Hourly result updates...

2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - 12pm (Day 2) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 ^2 Franco Morbidelli ITA VR46 Ducati (GP24) 1:57.21s 18/23 2 ˅1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.114s 6/15 3 ^1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.130s 9/15 4 ˅2 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.335s 8/26 5 ^4 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.761s 18/20 6 ^10 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.928s 10/18 7 ^3 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.946s 21/26 8 ^9 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.065s 23/30 9 ˅1 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.275s 15/16 10 ˅5 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1.438s 4/12 11 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.477s 13/19 12 ˅6 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +1.487s 8/15 13 ˅6 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1.644s 8/12 14 ^5 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.714s 18/23 15 NA Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.903s 4/7 16 ˅4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +2.223s 8/21 17 ˅4 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +2.241s 4/14 18 ˅4 Somkiat Chantra THA LCR Honda (RC213V)* +2.414s 7/23 19 ˅4 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +2.430s 4/21 20 ˅2 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +2.754s 14/17 21 NA Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP25) +4.186s 4/5 22 NA Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP25) +4.289s 6/8

Key:

^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.

= Rider is same position as previous hour.

˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.

Fastest Day 1 time:

Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1m 57.555s

Fastest Shakedown Test time:

Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1m 57.794s (Day 3)

Official Sepang MotoGP records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 56.337s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez Ducati 1m 58.979s (2023)

2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - 11am (Day 2) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1:57.324s 6/8 2 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.221s 8/13 3 Franco Morbidelli ITA VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.545s 14/15 4 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.799s 8/8 5 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1.324s 4/10 6 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +1.373s 8/9 7 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1.530s 8/10 8 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.857s 4/9 9 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.896s 4/10 10 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.035s 12/14 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +2.057s 3/10 12 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +2.109s 8/10 13 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +2.127s 4/7 14 Somkiat Chantra THA LCR Honda (RC213V)* +2.300s 7/10 15 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +2.316s 4/7 16 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +2.588s 3/8 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.638s 9/18 18 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +2.730s 6/7 19 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +2.917s 8/11

After a three-day Shakedown for rookies, factory test riders and race riders from Yamaha and Honda, the Official Sepang MotoGP Test runs from Wednesday to Friday in Malaysia.

A punishing opening day saw Jorge Martin, Fabio di Giannantonio and Raul Fernandez all ruled out by injuries, while Shakedown leader Fabio Quartararo was quickest for Yamaha from new factory Ducati signing Marc Marquez.

After Sepang, only one more official test, at Buriram from February 12-13, will remain before the Thai season-opener starts on February 28.

Engine specification for Ducati, KTM and Aprilia will be frozen from the Thai GP until the end of 2026, to reduce development costs ahead of the new 850cc era in 2027.

Honda and Yamaha are currently free to continue engine development, due to their D concession ranking.