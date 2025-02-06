Marco Bezzecchi details key Aprilia difference compared to Ducati MotoGP bike

Marco Bezzecchi says the Aprilia MotoGP bike is “a bit more physical” compared to the Ducati he previously rode, as he continues his adaptation process at the Sepang test.

The three-time grand prix winner rode Ducati machinery for the first three years of his MotoGP career at the VR46 squad before signing a factory deal with Aprilia for the 2025 campaign.

Bezzecchi was 18th fastest on day one of the Sepang test on Wednesday, and was 12th as of 4:30pm local time on Thursday having improved from a 1m59.207s to a 1m58.5s.

Carrying out a busy testing programme as well as also trying to adapt himself to the RS-GP, Bezzecchi has been able to pinpoint one key difference between the Aprilia and the Ducati.

“It’s a bit more physical, the bike,” he said.

“Fortunately we don’t have temperature issues. But you need a bit more strength to move the bike.”

He added: “Today I’m a little bit happier than yesterday because I’m starting to build confidence with the bike.

“I’m starting to brake finally quite good and entering the corner with more confidence, the bike is giving me good feedback.

“So, yeah, happy. We still have to try many, many things, but for the moment I can’t complain.”

Bezzecchi also noted that the “Aprilia braking is good”, which is something that will suit his riding style, though admits he’s currently “struggling a bit more” with the bike on new tyres.

“I’m having more issues when I put on new tyres because I used so much the old tyres yesterday and today that I’m working quite well with used tyres,” he said.

“When I put in new tyres I’m struggling a bit more. Also it’s a different riding style, so I have to adapt myself.

“I think they made a big step compared to last year. Of course, I don’t know exactly how the bike of last year was because already in Montmelo I tried the first spec of the 2025 bike.

“But I can say that they are working very well.”

Marco Bezzecchi without Jorge Martin at Sepang test

Bezzecchi praised the aerodynamic package of the bike, while also saying that “the power impressed me” from the engine - but that “the electronics part needs to improve to be able to control it better and put all this power on the ground.”

Aprilia’s testing plans have been severely disrupted by the crash left Jorge Martin with multiple fractures and Trackhouse Racing’s Raul Fernandez incident that saw him fracture his hand.

Test rider Lorenzo Savadori has been drafted in to help out, though Bezzecchi says his workload hasn’t increased too much from the original plan.

“A little bit, but not really,” he said when asked if he was having to do more work in Martin’s absence.

“We both had to try the same things. It’s a shame to not have him in our box, because two comments for our guys are better than one.

“I’m trying my best to give them the most precise comments and feedback that I am able to do.

“Today I have Sava, and Sava is always doing a great job for us. So, for sure he is doing a great job.”

Quotes provided by Crash MotoGP Editor Peter McLaren