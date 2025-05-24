2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'59.032s 11/12 326k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.146s 9/15 331k 3 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.392s 8/9 328k 4 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.499s 13/13 329k 5 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.558s 8/12 332k 6 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.724s 3/13 336k 7 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.726s 11/13 329k 8 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.833s 7/13 331k 9 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.948s 8/14 329k 10 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.952s 8/12 331k 11 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.983s 3/15 333k 12 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.002s 8/12 325k 13 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.057s 8/12 319k 14 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.079s 9/13 331k 15 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.252s 9/10 338k 16 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda Test Team (RC213V) +1.296s 12/13 325k 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.482s 10/15 328k 18 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.510s 13/13 332k 19 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.740s 4/14 333k 20 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.787s 8/13 332k 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +2.453s 9/12 327k 22 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.748s 9/10 320k

* Rookie

Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Alex Marquez Ducati 1m 57.295s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1m 58.895s (2024)

Fabio Quartararo edged out Marc Marquez for the top spot during a red-flagged final practice for the 2025 British MotoGP at Silverstone.

The interruption was due to a big highside for Marc’s younger brother and Friday leader Alex Marquez, who was launched from his Gresini machine after eight minutes.

The Jerez winner escaped serious injury but his GP24 was left on the edge of the track at Turn 15 (Stowe), forcing red flags while mechanics rushed to help Marquez push his bike back to the nearby pits.

After a dry and sunny Friday, overnight rain was combined with much cooler temperatures on Saturday morning.

The track was dry enough for slicks, although - as Marquez proved - the cold conditions made the grip levels treacherous.

That was underlined when Pedro Acosta lost the front of his KTM and crashed on his out lap after the restart.

The rest of the session passed without incident, with Quartararo - chasing a third MotoGP pole position in a row this weekend - moving ahead of Marc Marquez in the final minutes.

Alex recovered for third, with Maverick Vinales taking a late fourth for KTM at the expense of Marquez's rookie Gresini team-mate Fermin Aldeguer.

Marc’s team-mate Francesco Bagnaia completed the top six ahead of HRC riders Luca Marini and Joan Mir.

Ai Ogura, who injured his right leg on Friday morning, has withdrawn from the remainder of the event.

Qualifying 1 will now begin, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including Pedro Acosta, Maverick Vinales, Joan Mir and Brad Binder.

Franco Morbidelli has a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race after obstructing Marco Bezzecchi in Friday practice.

2023 Silverstone winner Aleix Espargaro is making his second HRC wild-card appearance of the season.

Somkiat Chantra is returning from arm pump surgery. Injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Last year's double Silverstone winner Enea Bastianini has a long lap penalty to serve in Sunday’s race for colliding with Bagnaia at the first chicane of the French Grand Prix.