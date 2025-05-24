2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the 2025 British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 7 of 22.
|2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'59.032s
|11/12
|326k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.146s
|9/15
|331k
|3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.392s
|8/9
|328k
|4
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.499s
|13/13
|329k
|5
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.558s
|8/12
|332k
|6
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.724s
|3/13
|336k
|7
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.726s
|11/13
|329k
|8
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.833s
|7/13
|331k
|9
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.948s
|8/14
|329k
|10
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.952s
|8/12
|331k
|11
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.983s
|3/15
|333k
|12
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+1.002s
|8/12
|325k
|13
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.057s
|8/12
|319k
|14
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.079s
|9/13
|331k
|15
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.252s
|9/10
|338k
|16
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Honda Test Team (RC213V)
|+1.296s
|12/13
|325k
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.482s
|10/15
|328k
|18
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.510s
|13/13
|332k
|19
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.740s
|4/14
|333k
|20
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.787s
|8/13
|332k
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+2.453s
|9/12
|327k
|22
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.748s
|9/10
|320k
* Rookie
Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Alex Marquez Ducati 1m 57.295s (2025)
Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1m 58.895s (2024)
Fabio Quartararo edged out Marc Marquez for the top spot during a red-flagged final practice for the 2025 British MotoGP at Silverstone.
The interruption was due to a big highside for Marc’s younger brother and Friday leader Alex Marquez, who was launched from his Gresini machine after eight minutes.
The Jerez winner escaped serious injury but his GP24 was left on the edge of the track at Turn 15 (Stowe), forcing red flags while mechanics rushed to help Marquez push his bike back to the nearby pits.
After a dry and sunny Friday, overnight rain was combined with much cooler temperatures on Saturday morning.
The track was dry enough for slicks, although - as Marquez proved - the cold conditions made the grip levels treacherous.
That was underlined when Pedro Acosta lost the front of his KTM and crashed on his out lap after the restart.
The rest of the session passed without incident, with Quartararo - chasing a third MotoGP pole position in a row this weekend - moving ahead of Marc Marquez in the final minutes.
Alex recovered for third, with Maverick Vinales taking a late fourth for KTM at the expense of Marquez's rookie Gresini team-mate Fermin Aldeguer.
Marc’s team-mate Francesco Bagnaia completed the top six ahead of HRC riders Luca Marini and Joan Mir.
Ai Ogura, who injured his right leg on Friday morning, has withdrawn from the remainder of the event.
Qualifying 1 will now begin, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including Pedro Acosta, Maverick Vinales, Joan Mir and Brad Binder.
Franco Morbidelli has a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race after obstructing Marco Bezzecchi in Friday practice.
2023 Silverstone winner Aleix Espargaro is making his second HRC wild-card appearance of the season.
Somkiat Chantra is returning from arm pump surgery. Injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
Last year's double Silverstone winner Enea Bastianini has a long lap penalty to serve in Sunday’s race for colliding with Bagnaia at the first chicane of the French Grand Prix.