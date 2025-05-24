2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the 2025 British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 7 of 22.

Fabio Quartararo, 2025 British MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 British MotoGP
2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Saturday Free Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'59.032s11/12326k
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.146s9/15331k
3Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.392s8/9328k
4Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.499s13/13329k
5Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.558s8/12332k
6Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.724s3/13336k
7Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.726s11/13329k
8Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.833s7/13331k
9Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.948s8/14329k
10Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.952s8/12331k
11Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.983s3/15333k
12Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.002s8/12325k
13Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.057s8/12319k
14Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.079s9/13331k
15Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.252s9/10338k
16Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda Test Team (RC213V)+1.296s12/13325k
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.482s10/15328k
18Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.510s13/13332k
19Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.740s4/14333k
20Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.787s8/13332k
21Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+2.453s9/12327k
22Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.748s9/10320k

* Rookie

Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Alex Marquez Ducati 1m 57.295s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1m 58.895s (2024)

Fabio Quartararo edged out Marc Marquez for the top spot during a red-flagged final practice for the 2025 British MotoGP at Silverstone.

The interruption was due to a big highside for Marc’s younger brother and Friday leader Alex Marquez, who was launched from his Gresini machine after eight minutes.

The Jerez winner escaped serious injury but his GP24 was left on the edge of the track at Turn 15 (Stowe), forcing red flags while mechanics rushed to help Marquez push his bike back to the nearby pits.

After a dry and sunny Friday, overnight rain was combined with much cooler temperatures on Saturday morning.

The track was dry enough for slicks, although - as Marquez proved - the cold conditions made the grip levels treacherous.

That was underlined when Pedro Acosta lost the front of his KTM and crashed on his out lap after the restart.

The rest of the session passed without incident, with Quartararo - chasing a third MotoGP pole position in a row this weekend - moving ahead of Marc Marquez in the final minutes. 

Alex recovered for third, with Maverick Vinales taking a late fourth for KTM at the expense of Marquez's rookie Gresini team-mate Fermin Aldeguer.

Marc’s team-mate Francesco Bagnaia completed the top six ahead of HRC riders Luca Marini and Joan Mir.

Ai Ogura, who injured his right leg on Friday morning, has withdrawn from the remainder of the event.

Qualifying 1 will now begin, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including Pedro Acosta, Maverick Vinales, Joan Mir and Brad Binder.

Franco Morbidelli has a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race after obstructing Marco Bezzecchi in Friday practice.

2023 Silverstone winner Aleix Espargaro is making his second HRC wild-card appearance of the season.

Somkiat Chantra is returning from arm pump surgery. Injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Last year's double Silverstone winner Enea Bastianini has a long lap penalty to serve in Sunday’s race for colliding with Bagnaia at the first chicane of the French Grand Prix.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
10m ago
EXCLUSIVE: The “two things” Adrian Newey has brought to Aston Martin
Adrian Newey is in Monaco with Aston Martin
MotoGP News
47m ago
2025 British MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo maintains pole streak, Marc Marquez off front row
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 British MotoGP
F1 News
59m ago
Lewis Hamilton crashes Ferrari at end of F1 Monaco GP FP3
Lewis Hamilton
F1 Results
1h ago
2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP Results
1h ago
2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Full Qualifying Results
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 British MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Dorna expects Liberty Media takeover of MotoGP to gain EU approval on time
2025 British MotoGP
DTM Results
1h ago
DTM Lausitzring: Saturday race results
Lucas Auer, Landgraf Mercedes
MotoGP Results
1h ago
2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Saturday Practice Results
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 British MotoGP
IndyCar News
2h ago
Helio Castroneves aiming to break Alex Palou’s winning momentum in Indy 500
Helio Castroneves
MotoGP News
2h ago
Ai Ogura out of British MotoGP, “possible fracture at top of his tibia”
Ai Ogura, 2025 British MotoGP