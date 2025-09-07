2025 Catalan MotoGP, Barcelona - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2025 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, round 15 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|1'38.826s
|5/6
|353k
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.348s
|5/6
|351k
|3
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.380s
|5/6
|344k
|4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.605s
|4/6
|346k
|5
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.701s
|6/6
|354k
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.701s
|6/6
|352k
|7
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.722s
|5/6
|354k
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.732s
|5/6
|353k
|9
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.745s
|3/6
|353k
|10
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.746s
|5/6
|348k
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.775s
|4/6
|352k
|12
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.807s
|4/6
|354k
|13
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+0.819s
|4/6
|351k
|14
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.867s
|4/6
|352k
|15
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.894s
|5/6
|351k
|16
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.966s
|4/6
|350k
|17
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.020s
|4/6
|350k
|18
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.024s
|6/6
|352k
|19
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.039s
|6/6
|348k
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.048s
|6/6
|348k
|21
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.076s
|6/6
|346k
|22
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.425s
|5/6
|354k
|23
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.872s
|3/6
|348k
|24
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+2.149s
|4/6
|346k
* Rookie
Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)
Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)
Marco Bezzecchi rebounds from a nasty Sprint accident by leading morning warm-up for the 2025 Catalan MotoGP.
The Aprilia rider, fortunate to escape arm injuries when taken down by rookie Fermin Aldeguer on Saturday, finished 0.348s clear of Alex Marquez, who fell from the Sprint lead.
After soft rears for the Sprint - where Marc Marquez took his 15th win in a row after Alex’s error - all riders used the medium rear for warm-up, which Michelin recommends for the grand prix.
Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, runner-up in the Sprint, Aldeguer, Francesco Bagnaia, Franco Morbidelli, Enea Bastianini and Jack Miller completed this morning's top eight.
Marc Marquez was 0.745s from the top in ninth.
187 points clear of nearest rival Alex, Marc needs a 185-point advantage after this afternoon’s grand prix to have a mathematical chance of winning the title next weekend in Misano.
Franco Morbidelli and Aldeguer both have long lap penalties for this afternoon’s race, after causing accidents in the Sprint, while Joan Mir has a three-place grid penalty for obstructing Jorge Martin in Qualifying 1.
Tech3’s Maverick Vinales is making his second comeback from a shoulder injury at Sachsenring.
LCR rookie Somkiat Chantra, absent since knee ligament injuries after the Dutch round, is also making a return to action this weekend.
HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro - who had to withdraw from a planned Balaton Park appearance at LCR due to a back injury in a cycling accident – has a wild-card entry for his home event.
Espargaro won the 2023 Catalan MotoGP for Aprilia and took a Sprint victory last season.
Aprilia is fielding its test rider Lorenzo Savadori on a fifth RS-GP this weekend.