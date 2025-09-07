Catalan MotoGP, Barcelona - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 1'38.826s 5/6 353k 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.348s 5/6 351k 3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.380s 5/6 344k 4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.605s 4/6 346k 5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.701s 6/6 354k 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.701s 6/6 352k 7 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.722s 5/6 354k 8 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.732s 5/6 353k 9 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.745s 3/6 353k 10 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.746s 5/6 348k 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.775s 4/6 352k 12 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.807s 4/6 354k 13 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.819s 4/6 351k 14 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.867s 4/6 352k 15 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.894s 5/6 351k 16 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.966s 4/6 350k 17 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.020s 4/6 350k 18 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.024s 6/6 352k 19 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.039s 6/6 348k 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.048s 6/6 348k 21 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.076s 6/6 346k 22 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.425s 5/6 354k 23 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.872s 3/6 348k 24 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +2.149s 4/6 346k

* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)

Marco Bezzecchi rebounds from a nasty Sprint accident by leading morning warm-up for the 2025 Catalan MotoGP.

The Aprilia rider, fortunate to escape arm injuries when taken down by rookie Fermin Aldeguer on Saturday, finished 0.348s clear of Alex Marquez, who fell from the Sprint lead.

After soft rears for the Sprint - where Marc Marquez took his 15th win in a row after Alex’s error - all riders used the medium rear for warm-up, which Michelin recommends for the grand prix.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, runner-up in the Sprint, Aldeguer, Francesco Bagnaia, Franco Morbidelli, Enea Bastianini and Jack Miller completed this morning's top eight.

Marc Marquez was 0.745s from the top in ninth.

187 points clear of nearest rival Alex, Marc needs a 185-point advantage after this afternoon’s grand prix to have a mathematical chance of winning the title next weekend in Misano.

Franco Morbidelli and Aldeguer both have long lap penalties for this afternoon’s race, after causing accidents in the Sprint, while Joan Mir has a three-place grid penalty for obstructing Jorge Martin in Qualifying 1.

Tech3’s Maverick Vinales is making his second comeback from a shoulder injury at Sachsenring.

LCR rookie Somkiat Chantra, absent since knee ligament injuries after the Dutch round, is also making a return to action this weekend.

HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro - who had to withdraw from a planned Balaton Park appearance at LCR due to a back injury in a cycling accident – has a wild-card entry for his home event.

Espargaro won the 2023 Catalan MotoGP for Aprilia and took a Sprint victory last season.

Aprilia is fielding its test rider Lorenzo Savadori on a fifth RS-GP this weekend.