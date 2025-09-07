2025 Catalan MotoGP, Barcelona - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2025 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, round 15 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Catalan MotoGP

Catalan MotoGP, Barcelona - Warm-up Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)1'38.826s5/6353k
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.348s5/6351k
3Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.380s5/6344k
4Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.605s4/6346k
5Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.701s6/6354k
6Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.701s6/6352k
7Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.722s5/6354k
8Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.732s5/6353k
9Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.745s3/6353k
10Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.746s5/6348k
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.775s4/6352k
12Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.807s4/6354k
13Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.819s4/6351k
14Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.867s4/6352k
15Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.894s5/6351k
16Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.966s4/6350k
17Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.020s4/6350k
18Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.024s6/6352k
19Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.039s6/6348k
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.048s6/6348k
21Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.076s6/6346k
22Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.425s5/6354k
23Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.872s3/6348k
24Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+2.149s4/6346k

* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)

Marco Bezzecchi rebounds from a nasty Sprint accident by leading morning warm-up for the 2025 Catalan MotoGP.

The Aprilia rider, fortunate to escape arm injuries when taken down by rookie Fermin Aldeguer on Saturday, finished 0.348s clear of Alex Marquez, who fell from the Sprint lead.

After soft rears for the Sprint - where Marc Marquez took his 15th win in a row after Alex’s error - all riders used the medium rear for warm-up, which Michelin recommends for the grand prix.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, runner-up in the Sprint, Aldeguer, Francesco Bagnaia, Franco Morbidelli, Enea Bastianini and Jack Miller completed this morning's top eight.

Marc Marquez was 0.745s from the top in ninth. 

187 points clear of nearest rival Alex, Marc needs a 185-point advantage after this afternoon’s grand prix to have a mathematical chance of winning the title next weekend in Misano.

Franco Morbidelli and Aldeguer both have long lap penalties for this afternoon’s race, after causing accidents in the Sprint, while Joan Mir has a three-place grid penalty for obstructing Jorge Martin in Qualifying 1.

Tech3’s Maverick Vinales is making his second comeback from a shoulder injury at Sachsenring.

LCR rookie Somkiat Chantra, absent since knee ligament injuries after the Dutch round, is also making a return to action this weekend.

HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro - who had to withdraw from a planned Balaton Park appearance at LCR due to a back injury in a cycling accident – has a wild-card entry for his home event.

Espargaro won the 2023 Catalan MotoGP for Aprilia and took a Sprint victory last season.

Aprilia is fielding its test rider Lorenzo Savadori on a fifth RS-GP this weekend.

In this article

2025 Catalan MotoGP, Barcelona - Warm-up Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Max Verstappen set for McLaren duel
19m ago
Verstappen starts ahead of the McLarens of Norris and Piastri
MotoGP
2025 Catalan MotoGP: Race LIVE UPDATES
46m ago
2025 Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP News
Max Verstappen linked with MotoGP team ownership
1h ago
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Moto3 Results
2025 Catalan Moto3 - Race Results
2h ago
Angel Piqueras, Moto3, 2025, Catalan GP
WSBK News
Tyre “gamble” pays off for Alex Lowes at French WorldSBK despite late “struggle”
2h ago
Alex Lowes, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta wins “cool” KTM “Red Bull Rookies” battle
2h ago
Acosta, Bastianini, Binder, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
WSBK Results
2025 French WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Bezzecchi ahead of Alex Marquez in warm-up, Marc Marquez “will try same strategy”
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli reacts to Catalan MotoGP penalty: “I should have been more clever”
3h ago
Franco Morbidelli, Jorge Martin, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
WSBK
2025 French WorldSBK: Superpole Race LIVE UPDATES
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.