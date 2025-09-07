Marc Marquez relished Fabio Quartararo MotoGP sprint battle: ‘It’s racing’

Marquez and Quartararo battled hard in the Barcelona sprint early on

Fabio Quartararo, Marc Marquez, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Marc Marquez, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez beamed over his early battle with Fabio Quartararo in the Catalan Grand Prix sprint despite contact with the Yamaha rider.

After qualifying second, 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo engaged in an aggressive battle with Ducati’s Marc Marquez and KTM’s Pedro Acosta in the early laps.

Quartararo fended off the pair into Turn 1 at the start before coming under attack from Marquez into Turn 10.

The Yamaha rider slammed the door on Marquez through the long left, which resulted in slight contact, before there was another touch at Turn 12 as Quartararo held the inside line.

Quartararo would eventually lose out to Marquez, but resisted Acosta’s advances and took the chequered flag in second behind the factory Ducati.

“On that Turn 10, I was just trying to understand if I could release the brakes or not,” Marquez told the official MotoGP website.

“But I had the doubt, and then with that doubt it created contact.

“But I tried to slow down to not have that contact, and then on Turn 12 he came back as I expected.

“I already heard the bike and then he came back in a very good way. It’s racing. Fabio is Fabio and he has a very good talent.”

Marc Marquez wary of younger brother Alex Marquez for Catalan GP

Marc Marquez inherited victory in Saturday’s sprint after his younger brother Alex Marquez crashed at Turn 10 with four laps to go.

But the championship leader is expecting a hard race on Sunday as he still considers Alex Marquez to be “the fastest rider out there” at Barcelona.

“It will be a very tough race,” he added.

“We need to understand what we can do. But yeah, I expect a very strong Alex because during all the weekend - since FP1 - he’s the fastest rider out there.”

Marc Marquez relished Fabio Quartararo MotoGP sprint battle: ‘It’s racing’
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli reacts to Catalan MotoGP penalty: “I should have been more clever”
10m ago
Franco Morbidelli, Jorge Martin, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
WSBK
2025 French WorldSBK: Superpole Race LIVE UPDATES
14m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2025 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix after penalties
54m ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
WSBK News
Andrea Locatelli “never expected” French WorldSBK P5 comeback: “It was good fun”
56m ago
Andrea Locatelli, 2025 French WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Results
2025 Catalan MotoGP, Barcelona - Warm-up Results
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Catalan MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona today: Start times, and how to watch
1h ago
Alex Marquez
WSBK News
Danilo Petrucci hit by mystery issue at French WorldSBK: “I was scared to crash”
1h ago
Danilo Petrucci, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
2025 French WorldSBK: Warm Up Results
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez relished Fabio Quartararo MotoGP sprint battle: ‘It’s racing’
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Marc Marquez, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
WSBK News
Dominique Aegerter has “desire” to keep racing but “struggling to stay” in WorldSBK
2h ago
Dominique Aegerter, 2025 French WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.