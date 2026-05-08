2026 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2026 French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 5 of 22.

Luca Marini, 2026 French MotoGP.
Luca Marini, 2026 French MotoGP.
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Luca Marini and Honda lead opening practice for the French MotoGP at Le Mans.

Marini and KTM’s Pedro Acosta moved to the top after fitting new rubber for the final minutes.

However, VR46 Ducati's Fabio di Giannantonio - who led most of the session - then had a lap time reinstated, moving the Italian into second place, as the fastest rider to stick with old rubber.

LCR Honda's 2025 winner Johann Zarco delighted the home fans with fourth and also set his best time on used tyres.

Trackhouse team-mates Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura, plus KTM's Brad Binder, broke into the top ten with new tyres.

Alex Rins claimed top Yamaha honours in sixth on old rubber.

Further back, reigning champion Marc Marquez began the weekend in ninth for Ducati Lenovo, with Aprilia's title leader Marco Bezzecchi just 14th.

As rumoured, Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo took to his home track using last year’s Inline4 tri-plane front wing, after reporting improved front-feeling at the Jerez test.

Franco Morbidelli had to sit out the opening five minutes as punishment for not leaving the track as soon as he became aware that his bike was smoking during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend.

FP1 took place in dry and sunny conditions, but the weather is forecast to deteriorate throughout the weekend, setting up the possibility of another rain-affected grand prix after last year’s emotional victory by Zarco.

Tech3’s Maverick Vinales continues to be sidelined after shoulder surgery and has been replaced by Jonas Folger, returning to grand prix action for the first time since 2023.

2026 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'30.857s15/18319k
2Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.054s14/19319k
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.208s18/19318k
4Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.252s17/19318k
5Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.367s18/19317k
6Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.445s17/20315k
7Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.470s15/20319k
8Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.503s19/20319k
9Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.531s20/20319k
10Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.537s20/21316k
11Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.539s16/17317k
12Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.591s12/18321k
13Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.655s19/19317k
14Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.675s11/21322k
15Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.676s18/20322k
16Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.690s15/17317k
17Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.729s19/19313k
18Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.731s18/20313k
19Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.976s6/19320k
20Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.035s18/18312k
21Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.759s12/19312k
22Jonas FolgerGERRed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+3.241s18/18313k

* Rookie

Official Le Mans MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, 1m 29.324s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 31.107s (2025)

In this article

2026 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Friday Practice Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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