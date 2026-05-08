2026 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Friday Practice Results

Luca Marini and Honda lead opening practice for the French MotoGP at Le Mans.

Marini and KTM’s Pedro Acosta moved to the top after fitting new rubber for the final minutes.

However, VR46 Ducati's Fabio di Giannantonio - who led most of the session - then had a lap time reinstated, moving the Italian into second place, as the fastest rider to stick with old rubber.

LCR Honda's 2025 winner Johann Zarco delighted the home fans with fourth and also set his best time on used tyres.

Trackhouse team-mates Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura, plus KTM's Brad Binder, broke into the top ten with new tyres.

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Alex Rins claimed top Yamaha honours in sixth on old rubber.

Further back, reigning champion Marc Marquez began the weekend in ninth for Ducati Lenovo, with Aprilia's title leader Marco Bezzecchi just 14th.

As rumoured, Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo took to his home track using last year’s Inline4 tri-plane front wing, after reporting improved front-feeling at the Jerez test.

Franco Morbidelli had to sit out the opening five minutes as punishment for not leaving the track as soon as he became aware that his bike was smoking during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend.

FP1 took place in dry and sunny conditions, but the weather is forecast to deteriorate throughout the weekend, setting up the possibility of another rain-affected grand prix after last year’s emotional victory by Zarco.

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Tech3’s Maverick Vinales continues to be sidelined after shoulder surgery and has been replaced by Jonas Folger, returning to grand prix action for the first time since 2023.

2026 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'30.857s 15/18 319k 2 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.054s 14/19 319k 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.208s 18/19 318k 4 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.252s 17/19 318k 5 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.367s 18/19 317k 6 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.445s 17/20 315k 7 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.470s 15/20 319k 8 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.503s 19/20 319k 9 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.531s 20/20 319k 10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.537s 20/21 316k 11 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.539s 16/17 317k 12 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.591s 12/18 321k 13 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.655s 19/19 317k 14 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.675s 11/21 322k 15 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.676s 18/20 322k 16 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.690s 15/17 317k 17 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.729s 19/19 313k 18 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.731s 18/20 313k 19 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.976s 6/19 320k 20 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.035s 18/18 312k 21 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.759s 12/19 312k 22 Jonas Folger GER Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +3.241s 18/18 313k

* Rookie

Official Le Mans MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, 1m 29.324s (2025)

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Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 31.107s (2025)