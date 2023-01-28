Garage 56 Names Johnson, Rockenfeller, Button as Drivers for Le Mans

The highly anticipated driver lineup for NASCAR's Garage 56 entry in the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans was finally revealed today in Daytona. The team will have seven-time Cup series champion Jimmie Johnson, 2009 Formula One World Champion Jenson Button, and former 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller in the seat of the NextGen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

The Garage 56 entry is a collaboration between NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet, and Goodyear that is set to race at Le Mans on June 10-11 as a special-invitation entrant. The three drivers will all take part in a two-day test next week on the Daytona road course.

“It has been our goal to partner with the top racers in the world to represent us in Le Mans,” said Jim France, NASCAR chairman and CEO. “The lineup of Jimmie, ‘Rocky’ and Jenson is everything we could have dreamed of — three elite drivers who have won at the highest levels of motorsports worldwide. As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of NASCAR, we are honored to have these world-class champions help bring the sights and sounds of a NASCAR race car to fans in Le Mans, and across the world.”

Johnson has dipped his toes in a variety of motorsports since his last full season in Cup, which included two years in INDYCAR, and making his first Indianapolis 500 start last year. In addition to his return to Cup as a part-time driver and team co-owner, the 48-year old is ready to check off another bucket list item.

"When Rick called I couldn’t resist the opportunity," Johnson said. “I’m super thrilled. It’s been at the top of my bucket list to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans someday. To have this opportunity, and to partner with this driver lineup, is truly an incredible opportunity and one that I am thankful to be a part of. Everyone in France is going to enjoy hearing this car roaring down the straightaways.”

This will be the 11th race at Le Mans for Rockenfeller, who ran his first two Cup races last season with Spire Motorsports. Rockenfeller teamed with Johnson on the No. 48 Ally Cadillac in the Rolex 24 at Daytona the last two years but neither driver is participating in the event this weekend.

Button will be making his second start at Le Mans, and has stayed active by winning the Super GT Series championship as a rookie in 2018, along with vintage racing and rallycross. The team also announced that Jordan Taylor will serve as their reserve driver and driver coach. Taylor has four podium finishes at Le Mans and is a four-time IMSA champion.

This entire project was first announced last March with the debut at the 2023 Le Mans race, serving as an homage to NASCAR founder Bill France Sr, who took stock cars to the French endurance classic nearly 50 years ago. Many people expected Jeff Gordon to be one of the drivers but the four-time champion is said to be "really good" with the decision for him not to be involved.