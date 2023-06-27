Jimmie Johnson’s family members killed in possible ‘murder-suicide’

Muskogee Police confirmed that Chandra Janway's parents, Jack and Terry Janway, and 11-year-old nephew Dalton Janway, were found dead at 9pm on Monday.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Johnson has withdrawn from the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Chicago Street Course after the tragedy.

"Legacy Motor Club has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago,” a statement read.

"The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made."

A NASCAR statement said: "We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family. The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”