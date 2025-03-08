Legge wants to prove she belongs in NASCAR on Phoenix debut

The Briton is keeping a lid on her expectations but also wants to show her worth

Katherine Legge
Katherine Legge

Katherine Legge wants to prove she belongs in NASCAR as she prepares for her Cup Series debut at Phoenix this weekend.

Legge has secured a last-minute seat in Live Fast Motorsport’s #78 Chevrolet for the fourth round of the season at Phoenix Raceway on 9 March.

This would make her the first female driver to take part in NASCAR’s top division since Danica Patrick made her final start at Daytona 500 in 2018.

While she brings a versatile CV with her to the Cup Series, having driven in a large variety of single-seater and sportscar racing championships, her experience in stock cars is rather limited.

The Briton has just five starts to her name in the Xfinity series, plus a single outing in the ARCA Menards Series race at Daytona International Speedway earlier this year.

Legge is aware that its would be unrealistic for her to fight at the front in her maiden Cup race, but equally she wants to show that she deserves a place in the series.

“I want to finish all the laps, I want to do a good job, I want to minimse the mistakes - everybody makes mistakes and I want to minimise them,” she said when asked about her goals for her debut.

”I want to stay out of trouble and show respect and prove that I belong [here]. So I think if I can do those things then I will get the opportunity to do more.”

Legge’s deal with Live Fast Motorsport only covers the Phoenix race, but she hopes a strong race at Phoenix will open up more opportunities for her in the long term.

Asked if she’d like to appear in more races this year, the 44-year-old added: “That would be awesome, I would love to do that.

“I don't think we have any expectation that we are gonna go out and be competitive.

“If I finish anything but last it will be a win for us honestly because I don't have the experience that any of these guys have, I don't have the car at the moment that is capable of going and running at the front.

“So hopefully we can develop me and the car and everything else at the same time and we can get there.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
5m ago
Pecco Bagnaia predicts performance upturn at upcoming MotoGP tracks “more on my side”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
5m ago
“What’s the point?” Admission from mystery F1 team boss
F1
NASCAR News
25m ago
Legge wants to prove she belongs in NASCAR on Phoenix debut
Katherine Legge
MotoGP News
55m ago
Behind-the-scenes insight into telling Marc Marquez body language
Marc Marquez
F1 News
1h ago
O’Sullivan: Super Formula gives closest feeling to driving an F1 car
Zak O'Sullivan

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Martin Brundle explains why Lewis Hamilton “won’t feel any pressure” at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
2h ago
An unexpected MotoGP rider’s data is being compared to Marc Marquez’s
Marc Marquez
F1 Feature
4h ago
International Women's Day: Five talents who may be F1's next female driver
Abbi Pulling was the class of the field in F1 Academy last year
F1 News
5h ago
“Well-connected” insider “with access to data” has bad news for Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
5h ago
Jack Miller: “There’s more to squeeze out of” Yamaha inline-four engine
Jack Miller, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix, media. Credit: Gold and Goose.