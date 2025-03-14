NASCAR updates Open Exemption Provision rules for Cup Series

NASCAR has updated its rulebook so the Cup Series can welcome as many as 41 cars in case an Open Exemption Provision entry is granted.

The OEP system was announced before the start of the 2025 season, creating a new provisional starting berth for top-class drivers with established credentials.

Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves was able to race at Daytona after Trackhouse Racing applied for an OEP under his name and satisfied the required 90-day notice period requirement.

Previously, the rules stated that if an OEP entry is grated, the size of the grid will be capped at 40 entries.

However, ahead of this week’s race at Las Vegas, NASCAR issued a bulletin to Section 5.1.F under the “Entry Guidelines”, stating that: “The Open Exemption Provisional will be applied only if more than 40 vehicles are qualifying for the Event. In that case, it will be applied regardless of the vehicle’s Qualifying position, and the starting field will be 41.”

The OEP entry would not be eligible for points or prize money as the 41st entry on the grid. However, if there are 40 or fewer cars on the grid, the OEP entry would both be awarded points and a share of the prize pot.

As was the case before, only one OEP entry is eligible per event.

NASCAR further stated that it “has full discretion to deem certain Events ineligible for the OEP.”